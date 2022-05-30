Fiji still an option to host New Zealand leg of World Sevens Series

All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens players Tim Mikkelson and Jazmin Hotham get in the festival spirit to celebrate the sevens returning to Hamilton next year.

Hamilton is home for now, but New Zealand Rugby are continuing to explore the idea of taking their round of the World Sevens Series to Fiji.

On Monday it was announced that after a two-year absence due to Covid, a NZ leg of the circuit would return to the calendar next season.

World Rugby are yet to reveal what the rest of the 2022-23 series looks like, but Hamilton, having hosted three events before the pandemic wreaked havoc with the schedule, has again been locked in for next summer, on January 21-22.

What things look like beyond that is not so certain.

This coming season is the final year of the four-year hosting licence NZR were awarded by World Rugby. The initial plan was, in order to keep the event fresh and innovative, for the tournament to move to another New Zealand city in 2021, before returning to Hamilton in 2022, then potentially being staged in Fiji in 2023.

But speaking at FMG Stadium Waikato on Monday, at a colourful launch for next year’s event, NZR head of tournaments and competitions, Cameron Good, said the change of landscape had meant they had instead always been planning to return to Hamilton for next year.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images FMG Stadium Waikato will play host to the New Zealand leg of the Sevens World Series for a fourth time.

“Yes, we worked to explore options to play in Fiji, to take a tournament there one year, a combination of Covid and other things just derailed that, really,” he said.

But Fiji remains a real option on the table, should New Zealand indeed be awarded their new hosting licence. Good has indeed just got a first-hand taste of what sort of atmosphere would be generated at what really is the spiritual home of sevens.

“We’re waiting to hear from World Rugby about what their plan is for sevens, and the series,” Good said. “We know they want to integrate men’s and women’s tournaments more, and we’ve already done that, so we think that puts us in a really strong position.

“So great to be back in Hamilton, and there’s plenty of opportunity going forward about what we can do with this tournament.

“I was in Fiji over the last few days and managed to go to that great event in Lautoka, [Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific match between the Fijian Drua and the Chiefs].

“So we’re still talking with Fiji Rugby about what opportunities there are.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Fiji fans have been a highlight of the Hamilton sevens event and could soon see their team playing in their homeland.

As for other cities in New Zealand, Good confirmed they “haven’t looked at that at all”.

Hamilton now presents even more of an ideal setup, with next year a second field at neighbouring Willoughby Park to be used to host around eight to 10 matches as well, which will allow full men’s and women’s tournaments to be played across two days, with those games to also be broadcast on the stadium’s big screens, while fellow neighbouring ground Fred Jones Park will stay as a warm-up venue.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The New Zealand men’s and women’s teams did the double at the last event in Hamilton in 2020.

“By having the two fields we can bring back the quarterfinals, we don’t have to have the athletes starting really early in the day or going really late,” Good said.

Asked if a three-day event had been considered, like some others on the circuit, Dallas Fisher, managing director of 37 South and co-promoter of the Hamilton tournament, said that was “just not doable financially”.

Next year’s tournament has also been shifted away from a long weekend. The first, in 2018, was in the lead-up to a Tuesday Waitangi Day, while the last two were over Auckland Anniversary.

“I like the change of date as a promoter,” Fisher said.

“It’s no secret that on Auckland Anniversary the Waikato cleans out and all go to the Coromandel. So the local fanbase is a big connection for us now.”

Local Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens players Jazmin Hotham and Tim Mikkelson were buzzing about the prospect of playing back at home.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images A Pasifika group perform at Monday’s announcement of the New Zealand sevens’ return to the calendar.

“I’m super-duper excited,” said Hotham, 21, who had watched on as a dressed-up fan the past two editions before then getting her call-up.

“I think the first year I was in pyjamas, and then the following year I was a zookeeper, so I’m quite looking forward to my uniform being a bit different next year,” she quipped.

Mikkelson, the 35-year-old veteran currently on the comeback from knee surgery, said playing on home soil was “like a pinnacle event for us”.

“It’s huge, the whole week here, schools come down and watch us train, we do different promos in the community, and then you run out and see all the fans, and the families give us our jerseys, and all that emotional connection with New Zealand is something you can’t get overseas.

“So it’s something special and something the boys always look forward to.

“It’s an amazing atmosphere, there’s nothing quite like it.”