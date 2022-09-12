Classy Fijian players rush to aid of injured All Blacks Sevens player Lewis Ormond

Two Fijians rushed to Lewis Ormond's aid when he struggled to leave the field during the Rugby World Cup Sevens final.

Wounded All Blacks Sevens player Lewis Ormond experienced first-hand the kindness of the Fijian players as they rushed to his aid during his side's 29-12 defeat in the Rugby Sevens World Cup final on Monday morning.

Having been crunched in a brutal tackle in the dying minutes of the match at Cape Town Stadium in South Africa, Ormond writhed on the ground in agony before he bravely tried to leave the field of play without any assistance.

But it quickly became apparent the New Zealander, who injured a leg as he tried to find a way through the Fijian tight defensive line, was in a great deal of discomfort.

Halden Krog/AP Pilipo Bukayaro of Fiji celebrates the last try of the match during the 29-12 win over New Zealand in the final.

In a fine display of sportsmanship, two Fijian players then rushed to Ormond's aid.

The Fijians offered their support to the New Zealander by allowing him to wrap each arm around their necks as he slowly hobbled towards the sideline.

The crowd inside the stadium were quick to applaud the Fijians for their display of goodwill, as another of their team-mates also briefly comforted Ormond.

Help for the New Zealander then came in the form of two team-mates who helped him complete the journey towards his camp, which allowed the Fijian players to rejoin the action and complete a memorable victory.

The injury to Ormond capped off a miserable outing for New Zealand who had been decimated by injuries even before the tournament started.

A lack of ball control and an inability to sneak through Fiji's disciplined defensive screens meant the New Zealanders trailed 24-5 at halftime.

Like the Black Ferns Sevens women’s team, who lost their final to Australia, the men were unable to claim a title three-peat.

Halden Krog/AP Moses Leo, left, of New Zealand, is caught by Iosefo Masi of Fiji during the final.

There was no shortage of drama, with three yellow cards issued in the second half – two to Fiji and one to New Zealand – but it quickly became apparent this was to be Fiji’s day. At no point during the game did they trail on the scoreboard.

Tears streamed down the Fiji players' faces after the final whistle when they realised their five tries, and excellent tackle technique, had been enough to shut out the Kiwis.

Afterwards New Zealand coach Clark Laidlaw lamented his side’s mistakes in the first spell.

“I think we showed after the first half where felt we probably we gifted them two or three tries we were more than good enough to win the game,’’ Laidlaw said.

“Even at 24-12, I still felt if we could get that next score with three minutes to go and only a one-score game, then I was really confident we could come on and win.

“There has been some real adversity – I am glad we don’t have a game next week, that’s for sure – but we definitely had enough to win that game if we had played a little bit better.”