New Zealand to miss out on hosting future Sevens World Series rugby tournaments

Black Ferns Sevens player Michaela Blyde scores a try against the United States at the recent tournament in Dubai.

World Rugby has rubbed New Zealand off the list of countries to host the Sevens World Series tournaments.

A shortened format, as the international body reduces the number of tournaments on its calendar, means next month's Hamilton tournament will be the last in New Zealand in the foreseeable future.

New Zealand has held sevens tournaments on the world circuit since 2000. Next month's Hamilton event will be the first since 2020, after the pandemic forced a two-year hiatus.

The news has left those involved in promoting and catering for the Hamilton Sevens “dumbfounded’’ and “disappointed’.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton, Sydney legs of World Sevens Series canned for 2022 amid Covid-19

* Sevens cancellation unmasks New Zealand Rugby's plan to return to Hamilton in 2021

* NZ Sevens will move away from Hamilton next year but Fiji won't be hosts until 2023



NZ Rugby professional rugby & performance general manager Chris Lendrum said his organisation, having noted New Zealand had a strong history of hosting tournaments, made it clear “in targeted dialogue’’ to World Rugby that it wanted to be a host, but was not successful.

“...World Rugby has recently confirmed to NZR that New Zealand will not be one of the seven locations hosting the Sevens World Series under the new format. Making the upcoming Hamilton World Sevens Series tournament (21-22 Jan) the last of its kind,’’ Lendrum said in a statement.

“I want to acknowledge all those involved in the tournament over the past 23 years, especially our partners and more recently 37 South, the co-promoter of the current Hamilton Sevens.

“NZR wants regular opportunities for All Blacks and Black Ferns sevens players to play at home in front of our fans, and with that in mind we are now beginning to explore other potential avenues to achieve this in the future.’’

SKY SPORT Black Ferns Sevens beat Great Britain in quarterfinal in Dubai.

Dallas Fisher, who is the managing director of 37 South Events, said he was dumbfounded by the news.

“I'm disappointed for Hamilton...but I'm extremely disappointed for New Zealand,” he said.

He thought the distance that teams had to travel may have been one reason for the decision, with another perhaps being New Zealand’s size not being a selling point for larger nations.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Dallas Fisher, who promotes the Hamilton sevens, is disappointed by World Rugby’s decision.

But he couldn't believe that an iconic rugby destination like Aotearoa was being robbed of an opportunity to ever host the sevens again.

New Zealand and Hamilton had always offered the best of the best when it came to hosting the tournaments but perhaps World Rugby didn't see it that way, he said.

"I think this is an extraordinary decision to what I consider to be the home of sevens along with many of the Pacific Islands."

Fisher encouraged locals to celebrate the last tournament in their patch and bring the festival atmosphere like they have in the past. "Let's make it a blast."

John Lawrenson from Waikato hospitality provider The Lawrenson group said after a tough two years of pandemic restrictions where the hospitality industry’s limits were truly tested, said the news was disappointing.

"Sevens was a very welcomed cash injection during a period that was always difficult, over the last two years hospitality has been decimated...it's a shame that New Zealand won't be hosting it any more," Lawrenson said.

He said the summer January period was one of their busiest, but losing an event like the sevens could mean there would be less of an exodus of people pouring in.

He hoped the final January tournament in Hamilton would sell out and attendees would flood towards their local hospitality venues.

"Hamilton has managed to throw a few good sevens, It would be good to have it go out on a good note."

World Rugby's new vision for the shortened game will see its world series reduced to "seven rounds in seven iconic across seven months".

It has not yet revealed where all seven rounds will be staged.

Last month World Rugby stated it had outlined an “exciting new framework for the future’’ of the series.

The remodelled series was to include festival style events, in “iconic’’ global destinations, across seven months.

Following consultation with the participating nations, the men’s series will reduce from 16 to 12 teams, aligning with the Olympic competition model, and bringing the number of men’s and women’s teams even.

World Rugby is aiming for this to allow for more “optimal match scheduling’’ opportunities.

An annual ‘Grand Finale’ event will take place in the seventh round, which will see the top eight ranked teams after six rounds compete to be crowned series champions.

The men’s and women’s teams will receive equal participation fees, with a 70 per cent uplift in World Rugby’s investment in participation fees in the new model.

The new format is slated to kick-in next December.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said sevens plays a vital role in engaging new fans.

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin described the refreshed format as “a game changer for the global growth of the game’’.

"Research insights have demonstrated that sevens plays a vital role in reaching and engaging new rugby fans, particularly in emerging rugby nations and with younger audiences,’’ Gilpin said.

"World Rugby is fully committed to the sustainable growth, innovation and success of rugby sevens as a highly impactful and successful Olympic sport with a bright future."

- with additional reporting from Te Aorewa Rolleston.