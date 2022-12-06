All Blacks Sevens great Eric Rush unhappy with call to axe New Zealand tournament

Sevens legend Eric Rush may have a lump in his throat when he watches son Brady play for the All Blacks Sevens team in Hamilton next month.

Because, thanks to World Rugby's recent decision to remodel the Sevens World Series format, the days of the All Blacks and Black Ferns Sevens teams representing their country on New Zealand soil are almost numbered.

World Rugby is poised to dramatically restructure its World Series programme, with 12 men's and 12 women's teams to play in seven destinations around the planet from December next year.

Where those tournaments will be played is unclear. What is certain, however, is that they won't be in New Zealand.

Rush, who played 20 games for the All Blacks but was more famous for his deeds as a long-serving sevens player, isn't happy with the outcome.

"My son is in the team. I would love to see him play here,'' Rush says. "Now I may never get the chance to do it (after the Hamilton tournament). Not for the foreseeable future, anyway.

Although he also played for the All Blacks, Eric Rush made his biggest impact as a sevens player. His fitness and commitment were held in high regard by opponents and colleagues alike.

"I would love to get it back here someday. But maybe we were our own worst enemies by not supporting our tournament well enough.''

NZ Rugby says it tried to convince World Rugby to keep New Zealand on the fixture list, but it was no avail; general manager professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said NZ Rugby was "gutted'' to be overlooked.

World Rugby wants to revamp the series, in an attempt to attract a younger, more diverse and global fan base while generating greater revenues.

Brady Rush plays for the All Blacks Sevens team.

None of that is of any comfort to Kiwis who want to watch their national teams in their own backyard - especially family and friends of the athletes.

"Every parent loves to watch their kid play club or provincial rugby, but to see them play in the black jersey is something else again,'' Rush added.

"I was lucky to see my son play in Singapore, which was his first one, but it's probably the only one we will get to for a little while now.

Eric Rush, pictured in 2020, is still considered one of the greatest players to represent New Zealand at sevens.

"Hopefully it is not a lost cause, and we will get it back.''

The call to remove New Zealand as a host signals the end of an era. When the international tournaments were first staged here 23 years ago, it was one of the hottest party events on the calendar. Fans flocked to the two-day tournaments in Wellington, and Rush recalled the buzz of performing in front of a packed-out Sky Stadium.

"I played a few home games for the All Blacks, too, but there wasn't a cheer like the one when you ran out for a final in Wellington.

Eric Rush toured South Africa with the All Blacks in 1996. He is pictured playing against Western Transvaal in Potchefstroom.

"It was another level. It was great fun, but it was a real test of your physical and mental ability, you know? To even get to a final at home, you had to really knuckle down. The pressure was a little bit more than a normal tournament.''

Dwindling crowd numbers led to Hamilton being rewarded with the hosting rights in 2018.

The near-empty stadium in Wellington in the latter years was a far cry from the early 2000s, when it heaved with around 34,000 fans who cheered on their team.

Rush accepts that times have changed, and big crowds are a thing of the past. But he still feels for the current crop of players and their supporters.

While he doesn’t know why New Zealand has been removed from the circuit, he struggles to understand World Rugby’s reasoning for reducing 16 tournaments to 12: "I don't know what the end-game is. There might be some information I don't know about.

"The sad part is these guys (the men’s and women’s players) are never going to play in front of their New Zealand fans and family,'' he says.

"That's the worst part. That's what we liked about it, when Wellington first started (its tournaments). It was our first chance to play in New Zealand.''