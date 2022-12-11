All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens cruise into semifinals in Cape Town
The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens have both cruised into the semifinals of the World Series event in Cape Town.
Following a shock defeat to Spain on the opening day, the New Zealand men responded strongly on day two, ending up topping their pool then thrashing Uruguay 50-0 in their quarterfinal on Sunday morning (NZ time).
Moses Leo scored a hat-trick in the opening five minutes, and after leading 21-0 at halftime, the Kiwis ran away with the contest, adding a further five tries in the second stanza.
While Leo was given a breather on the sideline, Caleb Tangitau scored a double after the break, with Che Clarke and Roderick Solo also getting on the board, before the half century was raised on the final play, when Uruguay suffered a second second-half yellow card and a penalty try was awarded, for an early tackle.
Earlier, the All Blacks Sevens started their day with a comfortable 31-5 victory over Kenya in a must-win pool clash, and after Spain and Kenya had drawn 5-5, the Kiwis faced another sudden-death encounter in their final pool game against Argentina.
And they were made to work for it, Argentina scoring in the opening minute and leading 15-7 at the interval, before Solo produced a terrific half-field effort in the 13th minute to put New Zealand back in front, and they closed out a 21-15 win.
New Zealand’s semifinal is at 2.24am on Monday (NZT), against Samoa, who beat Argentina 22-10 in their quarterfinal.
Meanwhile, the Black Ferns Sevens were equally dominant in their quarterfinal on Sunday, thumping Canada 50-5.
Having beaten Brazil 31-7 and Great Britain 19-7 on the opening day, the women in black were made to work harder in their final pool game against Fiji, winning 26-21, thanks to a 13th minute try from Jazmin Felix-Hotham.
And while the Canadians drew first blood in the third minute of the quarterfinal, the Black Ferns Sevens responded strongly, getting to 21-5 at halftime, then going on to rack up the half century, as Felix-Hotham and Michaela Blyde both went over for doubles.
Their semifinal is at 10.24pm on Sunday (NZT), where they will face Ireland, who edged France 12-10 in their quarterfinal.
The other semi will see the United States up against Australia, the defending series champions, who won last weekend’s season-opening event in Dubai, looking in ominious form, having not conceded a point in their four games in Cape Town so far.