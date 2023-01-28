All Blacks Sevens march into quarterfinals at Sydney round of World Series

Payton Spencer, son of former All Black Carlos Spencer, scores double on debut for All Blacks Sevens.

The All Blacks Sevens have gone two from two and booked their quarterfinal spot at the World Series event in Sydney.

Having opened their campaign with a 45-7 win over Uruguay on Friday, the men in black continued their fine form with a 33-0 victory over Kenya on Saturday.

That has sealed their place in the final eight with a game to spare. That game comes at 5.49pm (NZ time) against South Africa, which will decide top spot in Pool B, with the Blitzboks also safely through, before a quarterfinal later on Saturday night.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Akuila Rokolisoa scored one of the All Blacks Sevens’ five tries in their win over Kenya in Sydney on Saturday.

On a revenge mission following last weekend’s defeat in the Hamilton final to Argentina, the Kiwi men looked in good touch against Kenya, who are 13th on the series ladder.

READ MORE:

* 'Too many bevvies over the holidays': Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's hilarious take on sevens return

* 'Pretty incredible': Payton Spencer scores double on All Blacks Sevens debut in Sydney

* All Blacks sevens denied victory in dramatic TMO finale as Argentina win Hamilton title



Akuila Rokolisoa opened the scoring with a third-minute 60-metre runaway effort, and after Sione Molia flopped over for an easy finish a minute later, Dylan Collier iced the first half following a ruck turnover and Leroy Carter scoot.

Up 19-0 at the break, New Zealand eventually added to their tally – only after a heated scuffle between Rokolisoa and Alvin Otieno – as Roderick Solo produced a sensational half-field chip and chase effort, before Lewis Ormond finished on fulltime with a sidestepping stunner.

After the match, captain Sam Dickson presented an All Blacks Sevens jersey to Kenyan player Willy Ambaka – a former Manawatū Turbos rep – who this week announced he would be retiring after the Sydney tournament.