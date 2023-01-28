Both New Zealand sides into semifinals at Sydney Sevens in contrasting fashion

Roderick Solo of New Zealand scores a try during the 2023 Sydney Sevens quarterfinal match against Samoa at Allianz Stadium.

The Black Ferns Sevens are within two victories of a second World Series title in a week.

The New Zealand women's team defeated Japan 33-0 in their quarterfinal of the Sydney Sevens tournament on Saturday night.

Despite having Stacey Fluhler yellow-carded for taking a player out in the air early in the first half, NZ scored tries through Michaela Blyde, Jorja Miller and a returning Fluhler in the first spell.

Miller got her second in the second half before veteran Portia Woodman-Wickliffe came off the bench to emphasise the title-favourites’ dominance.

New Zealand won the women's crown in their own backyard in Hamilton last Sunday and advanced through the pool stage with a perfect record.

On Saturday, they defeated Japan 27-10 when the two sides clashed in pool play in the afternoon, following a 48-0 win over Papua New Guinea and a 29-14 victory against France on Friday.

Matt King/Getty Images Portia Woodman-Wickliffe of New Zealand makes a break during their quarterfinal win over Japan.

The Black Ferns will meet Ireland in the semifinals after they beat Fiji 26-12, with the other last-four encounter on Sunday to be contested by the United States and France, with the latter knocking hosts Australia out of the tournament.

The All Blacks Sevens also made the last four with an arm-wrestle against Samoa, winning 12-0.

Samoa had Faafoi Falaniko yellow-carded early, but he was back on the field with the game still scoreless, as a solo run from Roderick Solo down the right flank became the only points of the first half.

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black sealed victory with NZ's second try in the final minute.

SKY SPORT Payton Spencer, son of former All Black Carlos Spencer, scores double on debut for All Blacks Sevens.

They will meet France in Sunday’s semifinals, after, like their women’s team, the French tipped out the hosts in the quarterfinals. The other semi will see Fiji take on South Africa, the latter having pipped the Kiwis to top their pool.

Following last weekend’s dramatic home defeat in the final to Argentina – who failed to make the quarterfinals this weekend – the All Blacks Sevens had looked in good touch in their revenge mission in Sydney.

A 45-7 win over Uruguay on Friday was followed up with a 33-0 dispatching of Kenya on Saturday, then with their quarterfinal place already secure, the men in black suffered a last-gasp 17-14 defeat to South Africa, where the Blitzboks survived two yellow cards then kicked a penalty from in front with time up.