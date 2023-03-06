Black Ferns Sevens beat Australia 19-12 in tough final in Vancouver

The New Zealanders rattled up three tries to beat Australia 19-12 in the final in Vancouver.

The all-conquering Black Ferns Sevens have powered their way to a fourth straight world series title after beating Australia 19-12 in the final in Vancouver on Monday afternoon (NZT).

The victory against the Aussies means the Black Ferns Sevens have added another crown to their war chest, following earlier successes in the tournaments in Sydney, Hamilton and Cape Town.

As you would expect in a big showdown between these two trans-Tasman rivals, they hurled everything at each other in the opening exchanges, which resulted in a frantic, and error-strewn beginning to the contest.

Black Ferns skipper Sarah Hirini, the best player on the park in the final, scored a try and provided a vital assist.

“It is pretty awesome when you have got amazing wingers on the outside,’’ Hirini said. “We came here wanting to tick off qualifying for the (Paris) Olympics. Doing that and bringing the trophy back to New Zealand would be a really proud moment.’’

Hirini also said the team was continuing to think about the communities in New Zealand who had been affected by the havoc caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

DARRYL DYCK Australia's Maddison Levi, left, prevented Black Ferns Sevens player Jorja Miller from scoring a try in the final. But it was not enough to stop the New Zealanders winning 19-12.

“We will keep sending well wishes to all our whānau back in New Zealand, and the ones that are struggling. We will do everything we can to try and help you guys back home.’’

New Zealand's Jorja Miller appeared to have scored the first try of the match in the final, but the ball was dislodged from her grasp by Maddison Levi. Yet, the drama wasn't finished.

A penalty was awarded to the women in black, and the quick-thinking Hirini quickly tapped the ball to dive between the sticks for a try.

DARRYL DYCK New Zealand's Stacey Waaka celebrates her try against Australia with a smile.

The Aussies refused to yield, however, with Maddison Ashby levelling the scores - which appeared to be enough to take the teams through halftime.

The Black Ferns, however, were not finished with an excellent offload by Hirini allowing the smiling assassin Stacey Waaka to embark on a clean run to the line and give her team a 14-7 lead at the break.

It was the Aussies who struck first in the second spell, with a five-pointer by Charlotte Caslick getting her side back into the contest when she blasted into a gaping hole to snare a vital five-pointer.

With two minutes remaining, the Black Ferns injected fresh legs; however, it was an odd decision by Australia to kick the ball long that enabled the tournament favourites to take a breather and take the momentum.

A chip-kick from the 22m was regained after Australia conceded a penalty at a breakdown in the last minute, and the New Zealanders used all their experience to wind the clock down. Another penalty at a ruck allowed them to survive until the final hooter and secure victory.

New Zealand easily beat France 36-7 in their semifinal.

Darryl Dyck New Zealand's Jazmin Felix-Hotham, left, outruns France's Lou Noel in the semi.

France, when they had the ball, struggled to find a way through the black picket line, and, to their frustration, trailed 17-0 at halftime.

The All Blacks Sevens, meanwhile, failed to grasp the opportunity to win the men's tournament after losing their quarterfinal to Australia on Sunday.

The men beat the United States 50-7 to win the fifth place play-off game on Monday.

Argentina beat France 33-21 in the men's final.

Both New Zealand teams are at the top of their respective ladders. The women are on 98 points, and the men are lodged on 120 points.

The next tournament will be played in Hong Kong on March 31-April 2.