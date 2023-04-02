All Blacks Sevens storm into Hong Kong semifinals to join Black Ferns in title quest

Four tries - three in the first half - carried the Kiwis to a comfortable 14-point quarterfinal win over Argentina.

The All Blacks Sevens have joined the Black Ferns in the semifinals of the World Series tournament in Hong Kong.

Three first half tries set up the All Blacks Sevens’ 24-10 win over Argentina in Sunday afternoon’s quarterfinal after the Black Ferns had earlier thrashed Canada 45-14 in their playoff clash.

New Zealand got a dream start against Argentina with a second minute try to Leroy Carter.

The Pumas struck back through Matias Osadczuk two minutes later, but Sione Molisa busted Argentina’s line to score and Akuila Rokolisoa dummied to deceive his marker and sprint away to the line on the cusp of halftime.

Argentina, trailing 19-5 at halftime, blew a dream chance to hit back after the interval, dropping the ball stone-cold out wide after catching the Kiwis napping with a clever long kick.

The Argentines did narrow the gap when Tomas Lizazu scored.

Any chance of an upset disappeared when Xavier Harris, an 18-year-old Kelston Boys’ High School product, picked an opportune time to grab his first World Series try as the series leaders completed an impressive win over the No 2-ranked Argentines.

Jayne Russell/Photosport Akuila Rokolisoa, pictured earlier in the tournament, scored a crucial third try as the All Blacks Sevens advanced to the Hong Kong semifinals.

Clark Laidlaw’s Kiwis will meet France in the semifinals at 7.29pm (NZ time) on Sunday after the French needed an extra-time try to William Iraguha to beat Spain 19-14.

The All Blacks Seven had topped their pool with wins over Kenya (29-5), South Africa (12-7) and Ireland (26-7).

Fiji also qualified for the semifinals with a hard-fought 10-7 quarterfinal win over South Africa after tries to Iowane Teba in the fifth minute and Napolioni Bolaca in the second spell.

The Fijians will meet Great Britain, who beat the United States 21-10, in a 7.52pm semifinal.

The final is scheduled for 12.15am Monday (NZ time).

Jayne Russell/Photosport Black Ferns star Jorja Miller fends off a Canadian defender.

The Black Ferns Sevens conceded their first points of the World Series tournament in Hong Kong, but it hasn’t stopped them storming into the semifinals.

Having blasted their way through pool play with a remarkable combined score of 139-0 in their thumpings of Hong Kong, Great Britain and Canada, the series-leading New Zealand women then dished out a second thrashing of Canada on day two, after facing them in the quarterfinals on Sunday morning (NZ time).

And even with captain Sarah Hirini still sidelined, sitting out her last game of a three-match suspension after being cited for a collision in her side’s tournament opener, her team-mates proved far too good in a 45-14 victory.

The Canadians had pushed the Kiwis all the way in a 10-5 defeat in the quarterfinals of the last tournament in Vancouver last month, but they have proved no match in Hong Kong, as the women in black scorched to a 28-0 halftime advantage thanks to tries from Jorja Miller, Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier and Risi Pouri-Lane.

Pouri-Lane and Miller then completed braces in the second half, with Alena Saili also getting on the scoresheet, as Canada crossed for two consolation five-pointers.

With Hirini back in the lineup, the Black Ferns Sevens will face Fiji in the final four, at 7.06pm Sunday (NZ time), after the Fijians downed the United States 19-14. The other semi will see Australia take on Great Britain.

Charlotte Caslick, the world sevens player of the year, has made rugby history in Hong Kong by becoming the first Australian women to score 150 tries in World Series sevens tournaments.