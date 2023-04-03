Black Ferns and All Blacks Sevens teams capture gold in Hong Kong

The two New Zealand teams showcased their skill and tenacity to come up trumps in their finals

The Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens teams cruised to victory in the women’s and men’s finals of the Hong Kong Sevens on Sunday night.

The Black Ferns team beat Australia 26-17 in the women’s final, while the All Blacks Sevens side ended Fiji’s winning streak in Hong Kong to claim the men’s title with a 24-17 victory.

It was the second time the teams in black had achieved such a tournament double this season, having claimed dual gold in Sydney in January. Both teams have now increased their leads at the top of the World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

For the Black Ferns Sevens, it marked the fifth consecutive cup title, while for the All Blacks Sevens it was their first title in Hong Kong dating back to 2014.

Black Ferns star Michaela Blyde said the women’s team were motivated to honour past teams before they turned-up the heat on Australia in the final.

Photosport The New Zealand men’s and women’s teams joined together to celebrate their success in Hong Kong on Sunday night.

“We had a theme of this trip, and that was we needed to bring back the legacy of what the Black Ferns Sevens started back in 2000, winning the Hong Kong Sevens when it obviously wasn’t a World Series tournament then,’’ Blyde said.

“We wanted to do them proud and to do that tonight in front of a massive crowd in Hong Kong is very humbling and we’re very honoured.”

Fiji were searching for their 42nd consecutive win in Hong Kong but couldn’t match the All Blacks Sevens team’s fast start in the men’s final – their first in the city since 2014.

Jayne Russell/Photosport Stacey Waaka and her Black Ferns team-mates celebrated another title on the world sevens circuit after their success in Hong Kong.

Cody Vai opened the scoring for the New Zealanders with just 30 seconds on the clock, with Sione Molia doubling their try tally six minutes later, before Leroy Carter struck to take the score to 19-0.

Vuiviwa Naduvalu finished off a length-of-the-pitch riposte 60 seconds later to get Fiji on the board - but Ngarohi McGarvey-Black extended the All Blacks’ lead again to 24-7 before a breathless opening period ended.

Joseva Talacolo got Fiji’s second early in the second half - and a consolation third on the final whistle as New Zealand claimed their first Hong Kong title since 2014.

Meanwhile, Portia Woodman-Wickcliffe scored twice inside three second-half minutes as the Black Ferns Sevens cruised past Fiji 31-5 in their semi.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Ngarohi McGarvey-Black was a key member of the All Blacks Sevens team’s success in Hong Kong. FILE PHOTO

Named on the bench, Woodman-Wickliffe made an immediate impact after being injected into the semifinal.

She crossed for two of New Zealand’s five tries in a one-sided playoff, including one with her first touch of the ball.

Stacey Waaka, Jorja Miller and Blyde scored in the first half to give the Black Ferns a commanding 19-0 halftime lead.

Blyde struck first after Shiray Kaka drew two Fijian defenders and produced a wonderful offload, to send Blyde clear down the right.

Waaka doubled up for New Zealand after Kelly Brazier produced a grubber kick through to the left corner.

Miller’s try followed a great defensive play from Blyde, who mowed down a breakaway Fijian – their opponent’s only real attack of the first half.

Woodman’s first try came after captain Sarah Hirini, back from suspension, won a lineout steal deep inside the Fiji half.

Ana Maria Naimasi scored a late consolation try for Fiji after beating Risi Pouri-Lane in a sprint to the line.

Meanwhile, a stunning solo try and a try-saving tackle from McGarvey-Black proved the difference as the All Blacks Sevens overcame France 12-7 in their semifinal.

Photosport Cody Vai runs in a try against Fiji during the men’s final.

McGarvey-Black spied a hole in the France defence and sprinted through it before running 50 metres through to score under the posts, to give New Zealand the lead.

They had to withstand a nervy finish to seal their first Hong Kong final berth since 2016 after knocking the ball on five metres out from their own tryline.

But they forced a turnover from the France scrum after McGarvey-Black dived onto the back of the France halfback before he could clear the ball.