All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens cruise through Toulouse quarterfinals

Moses Leo and Akuila Rokolisoa scored three tries between them in the All Blacks Sevens’ quarterfinal win in Toulouse. (File photo)

Both the All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens have set up semifinal dates with hosts France at the World Series event in Toulouse, after each cruising through their quarterfinals on Sunday (NZ time).

In what is the penultimate event on their calendar, the men in black can secure the series crown this weekend, and had eased to 29-12 and 31-5 wins over Canada and Kenya, respectively, in pool play on the opening day.

While they were given a scare in their final pool game against Uruguay, prevailing just 14-12, they then turned up the heat come sudden death time, thrashing Ireland 35-0.

Moses Leo bagged an early double, while Akuila Rokolisoa also crossed in the first half, to give New Zealand a commanding 21-0 lead at the break, before Brady Rush and Scott Curry then added further five-pointers in the second stanza to complete the rout.

The Kiwis will face France on Sunday at 11.54pm (NZT), after the host nation overcame Great Britain 17-12 in their quarterfinal.

The other final-four matchup will pit Canada against Argentina.

Meanwhile, in the women’s tournament, the final round on the calendar, the Black Ferns Sevens will be looking to sign off in style after having already secured the series title on Saturday (NZT).

Following on from their 50-0, 31-12 and 28-7 pool-play victories over Poland, the United States and Canada, respectively, the Kiwis then put away Japan 29-7 in their quarterfinal.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Tyla Nathan-Wong crossed to give NZ a 12-0 halftime advantage, before Stacey Waaka also got on the board and Risi Pouri-Lane notched scored twice, either side of Wakaba Hara’s consolation for Japan.

The Black Ferns Sevens will face France at 8.06pm (NZT) Sunday, after the French beat Great Britain 28-10 in their quarter.

The other semi will see Australia take on the United States.