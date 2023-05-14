Black Ferns Sevens smash France to secure place in Toulouse final

Sarah Hirini got the ball rolling with an early try (File Photo).

The Black Ferns have blown the hosts off the park 31-7 to secure a place in the France Sevens final in Toulouse.

Sarah Hirini, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Shiray Kaka scored first-half tries as the Black Ferns raced out to a 19-7 halftime lead.

Woodman-Wickliffe and Hirini then won crucial breakdown penalties to keep the French at bay at the start of the second half, before a superb team try finished by Woodman-Wickliffe took the game away from France.

Mahina Paul added the icing on the cake with the final try.

The Black Ferns will face the United States in the final after they shocked Australia 10-7 in the first semifinal.

The Black Ferns Sevens are looking to sign off in style after having already secured the series title on Saturday (NZT).

Following on from their 50-0, 31-12 and 28-7 pool-play victories over Poland, the United States and Canada, respectively, the Kiwis then put away Japan 29-7 in their quarterfinal.

Woodman-Wickliffe and Tyla Nathan-Wong crossed to give NZ a 12-0 halftime advantage, before Stacey Waaka also got on the board and Risi Pouri-Lane notched scored twice, either side of Wakaba Hara’s consolation for Japan.

The All Blacks Sevens are also set to face hosts France in the semifinals.

In what is the penultimate event on their calendar, the men in black can secure the series crown this weekend, and had eased to 29-12 and 31-5 wins over Canada and Kenya, respectively, in pool play on the opening day.

While they were given a scare in their final pool game against Uruguay, prevailing just 14-12, they then turned up the heat come sudden death time, thrashing Ireland 35-0.

Moses Leo bagged an early double, while Akuila Rokolisoa also crossed in the first half, to give New Zealand a commanding 21-0 lead at the break, before Brady Rush and Scott Curry then added further five-pointers in the second stanza to complete the rout.