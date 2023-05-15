By The Numbers: How NZ scored a double World Series Sevens triumph

The All Blacks sevens won the men's series in Toulouse to match the success of the Black Ferns sevens.

It’s hard to beat a double triumph, with both New Zealand teams victorious at the weekend’s World Series sevens tournament.

The Black Ferns sealed the season’s women’s title early on in France before capping it with yet another tournament victory, defeating the United States 19-14 in the final.

The All Blacks men’s side captured the Toulouse Sevens crown in dramatic fashion, with Roderick Solo diving over in the corner for an extra-time golden point winner against Argentina.

Here’s a breakdown of the key numbers for the all-conquering Kiwi sides.

14

The number of World Series crowns for the All Blacks sevens.

This year’s triumph was just the second in the past nine seasons, after New Zealand won the first six series.

Mike Lee/Photosport via World Rugby New Zealand celebrates women's and men's victories at the tournament in Toulouse, France.

It’s the first time they’ve won a completed series since 2014 too, with their last series win only coming in 2020 when the season was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, when they led the standings with four tournaments to play.

7

The Black Ferns are halfway to matching the New Zealand men after sewing up their series in Toulouse.

The Kiwi women’s team won the first three titles after the competition started in 2012-13, and have only been beaten to the crown in the history of the competition by Australia, last season’s champs and three-time winners.

100

What a way for All Blacks veteran Tim Mikkelson to celebrate bringing up a century of international tournaments.

Mike Lee/Photosport via World Rugby New Zealand's Tim Mikkelson played his 100th tournament in France and was again on the winning side.

The 36-year-old, New Zealand’s most-capped sevens player, has scored 235 tries to be fourth on the men’s all-time try-scoring list, headed by England's Dan Norton with 358.

20

Since being bundled out of the Cup quarterfinals at the Vancouver Sevens in March, the All Blacks sevens have won 20 matches on the trot while claiming series events in Toulouse, Sydney, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Singapore. Yet even that doesn’t match their women counterparts, whose magic number is …

36

The win in the final over the US was the 36th victory on the trot for the Black Ferns sevens side.

Their last loss came in the final in Dubai last December, while Toulouse was their sixth consecutive World Series tournament triumph.

229

No player has scored as many tries on the World Series women’s sevens circuit than New Zealand star Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.

Last year’s Rugby World Cup winner has dotted down 229 times, but is being chased by team-mate Michaela Blyde, who has scored 194 tries. New Zealand’s Tyla Nathan-Wong took her all-time points tally to 1292 in Toulouse, behind only Canada's Ghislaine Landry (1356) on the record points list.