Winning ways continue for All Blacks Sevens in World Series finale

Akuila Rokolisoa scored a hat-trick in the All Blacks Sevens’ win over South Africa in London. (File photo)

The partying doesn't look to have started early for the All Blacks Sevens, despite wrapping up their World Series title before this weekend's final leg in London.

Any potential hangover following their triumph in Toulouse last weekend, which also secured them the overall crown, was not evident on the opening day at Twickenham, as they notched three victories from three to top their pool.

That extends their winning streak to a remarkable 23, dating back through their last three legs in Toulouse, Singapore and Hong Kong, along with two playoff placing victories in Vancouver.

After starting the day with a 35-17 triumph over the United States, the men in black backed it up with a 20-5 win over Great Britain, before then making it a clean sweep by beating South Africa 32-21, with Akuila Rokolisoa scoring a first-half hat-trick, and rookie Xavier Harris bagging a second-half double.

New Zealand will face France in the quarterfinals at 9.51pm Sunday (NZ time).

The other last-eight matchups will see Argentina play Ireland, Samoa take on Great Britain, and Fiji square off with Australia.