Sevens 'master' Tomasi Cama named new coach of New Zealand men's side

Tomasi Cama will take over as the new head coach of the All Blacks Sevens team in 2024.

The All Blacks Sevens have promoted from within, with Tomasi Cama named as the new head coach of the team, replacing Clark Laidlaw.

A former long-time player with the side, Cama has spent the past six seasons as assistant coach, but will take charge of the team in 2024, through to the Paris Olympics in July, following Clark’s recent appointment as Hurricanes coach.

New Zealand Rugby head of men’s high performance, Mike Anthony, said it was critical to provide the squad continuity as they prepare for the Olympics, where they will be looking to go one better than their silver-medal effort in Tokyo in 2021.

“Tomasi is a master of the game of sevens and an integral part of the DNA of this team, given his significant experience as both a player and a coach,” Anthony said.

“He has mana within the playing squad and, along with the management team, has driven a strong performance culture and achieved success.

“The team are coming off the back of one of their most successful seasons in recent history, and we know they are incredibly motivated to continue that form through to the 2024 Olympics.”

Cama has been part of the Kiwi men’s side for 18 years, in a glittering playing career which sees him still the all-time leading points scorer for the All Blacks Sevens and second-highest in the history of the Sevens World Series, and which saw him win World Rugby’s Sevens Player of the Year in 2012.

He has also claimed gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and World Cup as both a player and coach. But he said it wasn’t a straightforward decision for him to step into the head coach position.

“Following on from Titch [Sir Gordon Tietjens] and Clark – they are big shoes to fill given what they have achieved with this team. I had to think quite hard about how I could make an impact in this role. The players and management here made the decision easier. They are great people and great at what they do.”

Following in the sevens footsteps of his father, also Tomasi Cama, who played internationally for Fiji, Cama came to New Zealand to pursue a career in rugby in 1999 and said he is grateful to have worked with some great coaches since then.

“I was fortunate enough to be coached by Dave Rennie at Manawatū and I learnt a lot from him about the detail and planning he put into coaching. From Titch it was about hard work and really dedicating yourself to whatever it is you are doing, while with Clark he was big on the connection piece and getting relationships right.”

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Clark Laidlaw enjoyed plenty of success with the Kiwi men’s sevens side in recent seasons.

Euan Mackintosh will continue in his role as assistant coach, with another assistant still to be appointed.

Heading into the new season, the wider sevens programme will be supported by a new high performance structure which sees the introduction of two new roles.

Johnny Claxton has been appointed head of performance, with Dan Goodwin coming on board as sevens pathways manager.

Claxton's role will oversee performance staff to bring greater alignment across the programmes to maximise physical preparation of the players, while Goodwin will focus on identifying and developing athletes for the sevens programmes now and into the future.