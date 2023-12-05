Black Ferns sevens captain Sarah Hirini's tearful farewell after injury

Injured New Zealand women's sevens captain Sarah Hirini is farewelled from the squad by team-mates in Dubai.

New Zealand women’s sevens captain Sarah Hirini couldn’t hold back the tears as her team-mates sung her farewell from the squad following her knee injury.

Hirini injured her knee during pool play at the Dubai leg of the World Series circuit at the weekend and has been ruled out of this weekend’s tournament in South Africa, with the full extent of the injury yet to be known.

The 30-year-old sat in a wheelchair as her Black Ferns team-mates sang to bid her farewell from the squad. She has been replaced in the squad by Tysha Ikenasio for the second tournament of the season.

Hirini was one of the flagbearers for the New Zealand team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and led her side to the gold medal. She was also a member of the Black Ferns women’s rugby side which won the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand, with a memorable victory over defending champions England in the final.

Earlier in Dubai, Hirini had kept New Zealand’s remarkable unbeaten record alive with a late try to give them victory over South Africa.

Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images Sarah Hirini of New Zealand scores a try against South Africa during the World Series Sevens tournament in Dubai.

The 41-game run came to an end in the final when Australia defeated their trans-Tasman rivals 26-19 on Sunday morning.

The All Blacks men’s sevens side have also had to make an injury replacement for the South African leg of the series. Regan Ware was concussed during the pool stage in Dubai and has been replaced by Xavier Tito-Harris, after New Zealand claimed bronze in Dubai with a 12-7 victory over Fiji in the playoff for third.