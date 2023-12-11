Jorja Miller dazzles as Black Ferns Sevens settle for bronze in Cape Town

Jorja Miller again showed off her ability to make a mockery of would-be tacklers, but the Black Ferns Sevens had to settle for bronze in Cape Town on Monday morning (NZT).

A week after Australia snapped their remarkable 41-match winning streak, France beat the Kiwis 24-12 in the semifinals, before going on to lose a thrilling final against the high-flying Aussies.

Miller powered New Zealand to a 19-7 win over the USA in the bronze medal match, highlighted by scoring yet another dazzling try from long-range, one highlighted by her speed and ability to beat defenders with both her strength and feet.

Playing without injured captain Sarah Hirini (knee), it ensured the Black Ferns Sevens added a bronze to the silver they won in Dubai last week, leaving them well-placed ahead of the third tournament of the season – in Perth in six weeks.

DJ Mills/Photosport Black Ferns Sevens star Jorja Miller.

The All Blacks Sevens finished fifth in Cape Town, where they lost two of their three pool games, and were beaten 38-21 by Ireland in the quarterfinals.

Having trailed 31-0, it was the Kiwi men’s side first defeat to Ireland in sevens history, and followed defeats to Samoa and Canada the previous day.

They did, however, bounce back to beat South Africa 31-7 in the fifth-placed playoff match, before watching Argentina deny Australia the men’s and women’s double in South Africa.

Argentina hammered Australia 45-12 in the men’s final shortly after the Aussie women barely clung on to beat France 29-26.

Australia had roared to a 22-0 lead in the first half, before Maddison Levi was red-carded for a high shot and France surged back into the contest.

But, much to Levi’s relief, they held on to make it back-to-back titles after lifting the Dubai Sevens crown seven days earlier, and were a class apart in annexing the title at the same Cape Town venue where they lifted last year's World Cup.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Sione Molia and the All Blacks Sevens had to settle for fifth in Cape Town.

Levi, who on Saturday had become the quickest player to reach 100 tries in women's world series matches, had again shone on Sunday, scoring twice in the 24-14 quarter-final win over Ireland and creating another in the 33-5 semi-final victory over USA.

Levi's double in the final, which took her tournament-leading tally to nine tries, allied to other first-half scores for Faith Nathan and Sharni Smale, put Australia 22-0 clear and seemingly out of sight.

But the match's whole complexion changed when she was shown red for her reckless challenge on Camille Grassineau as the French hit back to make it 22-14 by the interval.

Forced to play the entire second half with six, Australia demonstrated grit to hold the French, with newcomer Kaitlin Shave's lightning break down the left edge earning their key try with two minutes left.

"It was just a really gutsy effort with just six players, super brave from the girls. I'm so proud of them," captain Charotte Caslick said.

- Stuff with AAP