Black Ferns sevens captain Sarah Hirini has ACL surgery, putting Paris Olympics in doubt

Injured New Zealand women's sevens captain Sarah Hirini is farewelled from the squad by team-mates in Dubai.

Black Ferns sevens captain Sarah Hirini has undergone surgery for an ACL injury, putting her in a race against time to be fit for the Paris Olympics.

Hirini injured her knee during the Dubai Sevens earlier this month and fears she would need surgery were confirmed once she got back to New Zealand.

She has posted on Instagram from her hospital bed, saying: “ACL surgery all done, appreciate everyone that has reached out and messaged, ready for the tough road ahead.’’

Black Ferns sevens coach Cory Sweeney said Hirini, 30, would work closely with the team’s medical staff to rehabilitate in the New Year.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with her as she begins her rehab journey. She is a special athlete and human. We will work closely with her and the medical staff to hopefully see her return to the field next year.”

Hirini is now in a race to get fit for the Olympics in July, with the Black Ferns side defending their sevens crown. Typically, it takes between nine and 12 months for athletes to recover from an ACL injury, but it depends on the severity.

Hirini is a talismanic figure for the Black Ferns sevens and would be a major loss if her knee injury did rule her out of Paris.