Super Rugby: Brumbies thrash Waratahs in final match before hiatus

The Brumbies overcame a serious injury to skipper Allan Alaalatoa to run away with a 47-14 victory over the New South Wales Waratahs in their Super Rugby derby in Canberra on Sunday.

With governing body Sanzaar announcing the indefinite suspension of the competition after the completion of the round, 8167 fans turned out at GIO Stadium, which was their biggest home crowd of the season.

The seven-try win extended the Brumbies' conference lead over the chasing Rebels and Reds to 10 points, while the loss continued a miserable season for the Waratahs, with just one win from six rounds.

GETTY IMAGES Joe Powell of the Brumbies scores a try during the round seven Super Rugby match against the Waratahs.

It was the second successive week they'd had a second half fadeout.

Wallabies prop Alaalatoa was taken to hospital mid-match with a suspected broken arm with the match being a war of attrition for both teams.

GETTY IMAGES Andy Muirhead of the Brumbies is tackled by Mitch Short of the Waratahs.

The Brumbies also lost lock Murray Douglas midway through the first half to concussion and try-scoring winger Solomone Kata to a leg injury.

The Waratahs suffered their own injury troubles with Wallabies back Kurtley Beale forced off shortly after halftime with a hamstring injury after trying to stop a Joe Powell try.

Centre Karmichael Hunt followed him soon after with a calf issue.

GETTY IMAGES Oh yes: Tom Wright of the Brumbies celebrates scoring a try at GIO Stadium.

The Waratahs only trailed 21-14 at halftime with young five-eighth Will Harrison and flanker Michael Hooper among their best.

But with two of their attacking weapons sidelined for most of the second half, they didn't have the resources to peg back the classy Brumbies.

Waratahs skipper Rob Simmons had his team off to the best possible start, stretching out for a 13th-minute try but, each time the visitors made a dent, the Brumbies quickly hit back.

Two first-half tries to Kata helped the home side to a seven-point lead at the break and, when Powell crossed in the 45th minute, they took control.

Reserve winger Tom Wright, who replaced Kata, also crossed twice in the second stanza before fullback Tom Banks touched down right on fulltime to wrap up the big win.