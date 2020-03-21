Injured rugby star Michael Fatialofa walks unaided in amazing recovery video

Michael Fatialofa in action for the Hurricanes during the 2016 season.

​Loni 'The Tongan Bear' Uhila has shared some incredible video of injured Kiwi rugby Michael Fatialofa upright and walking without assistance as he continues his remarkable recovery from a spinal injury.

The former Hurricanes lock was injured while playing for Worcester Warriors against Saracens in the English Premiership and spent four weeks in a London hospital, where he had surgery to ease swelling.

However, The Tongan Bear – who won a Super Rugby title with Fatialofa and the Hurricanes in 2016, has posted a fresh video that shows Fatialofa taking confident steps across a hospital floor

Fatialofa is showing remarkable determination to live the rest of his life without a wheelchair, and the video is further proof of his progress.

READ MORE:

* Injured Kiwi rugby player Michael Fatialofa walking with aid of crutches

* Michael Fatialofa takes first steps in recovery from spinal injury

* Injured NZ rugby player Michael Fatialofa facing 'damaged function, feeling and control'

* Injured Kiwi rugby player Michael Fatialofa leaves intensive care for major trauma unit

* Michael Fatialofa could be out of intensive care next week, wife says

The Tongan Bear posted to Instagram: "Few weeks ago i ask for your prayers for my brother @michaelfats and his wife @tatianafats and to see him walking today brings tears to my eyes. love you my brother and keep grinding #godsplan."

​The rugby community has rallied behind Fatialofa since the injury, which he sustained in a match between his club Gloucester and Saracens in the English Premiership on January 4.

A fundraising campaign was set up by the Rugby Players' Association's Restart charity to provide for his immediate needs and future costs and unforeseen expenses.