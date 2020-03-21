Injured rugby star Michael Fatialofa walks unaided in amazing recovery video
Loni 'The Tongan Bear' Uhila has shared some incredible video of injured Kiwi rugby Michael Fatialofa upright and walking without assistance as he continues his remarkable recovery from a spinal injury.
The former Hurricanes lock was injured while playing for Worcester Warriors against Saracens in the English Premiership and spent four weeks in a London hospital, where he had surgery to ease swelling.
However, The Tongan Bear – who won a Super Rugby title with Fatialofa and the Hurricanes in 2016, has posted a fresh video that shows Fatialofa taking confident steps across a hospital floor
Fatialofa is showing remarkable determination to live the rest of his life without a wheelchair, and the video is further proof of his progress.
The Tongan Bear posted to Instagram: "Few weeks ago i ask for your prayers for my brother @michaelfats and his wife @tatianafats and to see him walking today brings tears to my eyes. love you my brother and keep grinding #godsplan."
The rugby community has rallied behind Fatialofa since the injury, which he sustained in a match between his club Gloucester and Saracens in the English Premiership on January 4.
A fundraising campaign was set up by the Rugby Players' Association's Restart charity to provide for his immediate needs and future costs and unforeseen expenses.
