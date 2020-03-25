Flanker Tom Christie and Crusaders flatmates turn to board games during self-isolation

Crusaders flanker Tom Christie, right, in action against the Chiefs earlier this season.

Tom Christie and his two Crusaders flatmates are using a heavy dose of board games to keep their competitive edge while self-isolating.

Flanker Christie and halfback Bryn Hall have been hunkering down for nine days, while Will Jordan, who did not travel with the team to Brisbane earlier this month, has joined them ahead of the coronavirus enforced countrywide lock down on Wednesday night.

The minimum four-week lock down means Christie and Hall, and the rest of Crusaders players and staff who travelled to play the Sunwolves last weekend, are set for a more than five-week stint mostly restricted to their house.

"There is two ways you can look at it, but we've taken the approach that we've got a week's extra experience than everyone else, so we're a wee bit more used to it now," Christie told Stuff.

"I think there will definitely be moments where each of us will struggle. But at the end of the day, we're all pretty good mates first. So that will get us through any struggles we have. The ability to go for walks and clear your head for that mental well-being side will be massive."

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES Crusaders Tom Christie, right, is self-isolating with flatmates Bryn Hall, left, and Will Jordan, partly obscured by Braydon Ennor.

When asked if he had any tips for the rest of the country ahead of the lock down, which kicks off at 11.59pm tonight, Christie pointed to board games.

While video games will be popular among many to help pass time during isolation, the trio would rather raid the games cupboard and play Monopoly, Cluedo and Articulate.

"The only tip we've got in this household is we've kept our competitive edge a lot by playing a lot of board games, a little bit of poker between ourselves, that's one way we can keep our competitive heads," Christie said.

"We all like to win equally but Bryn is probably willing to put himself out there the most to do it."

The trio are flatting in former Crusader Mitch Hunt's Christchurch home and have transformed the garage into a makeshift gymnasium for the duration of the lock down.

SUPPLIED Tom Christie, Bryn Hall and Will Jordan's makeshift garage at their Christchurch flat.

Staying fit while Super Rugby is indefinitely suspended is paramount. So they've got barbells, a bench press, kettlebells and a wattbike at their disposal.

They also use a "Crazy Catch" net to hone their passing and catching at a time their only interaction with the rest of the team is done online and over the phone.

"We'll be looking to come out of this, depending on what competition we're coming into, ready to play rugby," Christie said.

The reigning champion Crusaders sit atop the New Zealand conference with 23 points from six games, one point less than the competition-leading Sharks, who have played an extra match.

Their shot at an unprecedented fourth-straight title isn't the only thing on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Christie's fabulous rookie season has also come to an abrupt halt.

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES Crusaders Whetukamokamo Douglas, left, and Tom Christie at training earlier this month.

Filling the void left by Crusaders great Matt Todd, Christie has thrived at openside flanker, making a staggering 111 tackles, 23 more than anyone else in Super Rugby.

"Obviously, I trained quite a lot with the team last year. I knew what it was like to kind of be in a Super Rugby squad and that's what really helped me this year, just to slot into the playing role.

"I knew what was expected so I could just go out there and do my thing."

PHOTOSPORT Tom Christie scored two tries in his first six Super Rugby games this season.

While Super Rugby as we know it appears to be all but dead in the water, New Zealand Rugby are holding out hope rugby will resume in the coming months.

A double round-robin of New Zealand derbies has been proposed and was originally hoped to kickoff next month, but as time ticks the likelihood of it going ahead seems a distant dream.

Christie can only continue to train in the hope his first season isn't done and dusted.

"Obviously we want to play rugby, but at the same time we can see the severity of the situation and know it's a lot bigger than us, a lot bigger than the game."