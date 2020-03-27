Coronavirus: Sky offers customers 'holidays' from Sport packages until July 1

Beauden Barrett practises his kicking at the Shore Road fields in Auckland on Thursday. It's conceivable that his return to top-flight rugby could be with Taranaki, not the Blues.

Sky is offering some customers a 'holiday' on Sky Sport packages until July 1, suggesting the pay-TV broadcaster has all but given up on showing any live sport over the next three months.

The offer, which has not been advertised but was being made to a customer who asked about cancelling services on Friday, is part of Sky's attempts to prevent customers from 'cutting the cord' altogether during the month-long coronavirus lockdown.

Sky Movies or the entertainment channels free of charge were also offered to sport customers as the company uses its entertainment content to keep subscribers when there is no live sport to watch.

"Last week we offered all of our Sky Sport customers a complimentary upgrade to entertainment content (movies for some, our entertainment channels for others), in acknowledgement of the lack of live sport on at the moment," Sky spokesperson Chris Major said.

"We had great feedback from many of them. We understand that some customers want or need more than that, though, and if they contact us we work through what we can do for them.

" A very small number have ended up with a pause on their Sky Sport subscription, although we're finding the majority of customers are very keen to have Sky at the moment while they're at home and looking for entertainment."

The Super Rugby season was due to conclude on June 20 but the chances of any rugby being played before July are now uncertain to say the least.

New Zealand Rugby had been hopeful of constructing a Kiwi-only competition to provide some content for Sky but that idea bit the dust when the government raised the country's alert levels earlier this week as the number of coronavirus cases increased.

The All Blacks are due to play Wales on July 4 and July 11, and Scotland on July 18, but even All Blacks coach Ian Foster has expressed doubt about whether they will go ahead.

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson told Sky's The Breakdown show on Tuesday that his organisation was working a range of models and dates for when rugby might return.

"I guess the key thing is when we actually get the green light to get back into it," Robinson said.

"There's a whole range of possibilities of what that might look like. "It could be Super, it could involve Mitre 10. All of those things are up in the air at the moment and on the table and we've got a team of people much more clever than I am around competition modelling and understanding windows and calendars.

"They're doing a fantastic job trying to come up with every possible scenario."

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES There is a strong chance the Crusaders will be denied the chance to defend their Super Rugby title.

Sky's 'holiday' offer on its Sky Sport packages until July at the earliest certainly brings the provincial competition into play.

The Mitre 10 Cup is due to begin on August 6 this year when North Harbour host Canterbury and given the scale of the coronavirus crisis it would not be surprising if it takes that long before anyone is ready to return to the paddock.

Sky is facing a number of challenges in the short term as it tries to cope without live sport.

Forsyth Barr equities analyst Matt Henry told Stuff on Wednesday that Sky would suffer from a loss of advertising and commercial subscriptions, with pubs and hotels likely to switch off Sky to save costs.

However, Henry said household subscriptions were likely to be more "resilient" with Sky able to retain customers with its news and entertainment offerings when they were in lockdown.

The Sky Sport package costs $31.99 a month, while the MySky service costs $15 a month and the multiroom service is another $21. That means a customer with all those services (ie one who uses a second room to watch sport) could save more than $200 if they take up the Sky Sport 'holiday' offer till July 1.

But Major said the vast majority of customers were keen to keep sport, and pointed to a range of content that was replacing live sport.

"The small number of customers who have paused Sport are saving $31.99 a month, but foregoing the complimentary upgrade to Movies (worth $20.93), or the Entertainment channels (worth $25.50), or other options depending on what they already had from Sky.

"They're also missing out on all of the great viewing that we're offering on Sky Sport. Yes, there's no live sport right now but there's a great range of sports documentaries, favourite matches and games, and cool content from our partners like Red Bull TV, ESPN and HBO Sport.

"Almost everyone is keen to keep their Sky services at this time, given the huge range of content we are offering during the lockdown period, and there will be more to come."