'Players have a role to play': Karmichael Hunt on rugby's coronavirus pay cuts

Cross-code star Karmichael Hunt believes he and other rugby players need to cop a pay cut on the chin if they are serious about keeping the game afloat in Australia during an unprecedented period of uncertainty.

Players across Super Rugby franchises are yet to receive clarity over what the future entails for them and whether their back pockets will be hit following the suspension of the season until further notice due to Covid-19. More is expected to be known early next week.

The salaries of NRL and AFL players are likely to be slashed significantly, while rugby is hardly in a position of financial power as Rugby Australia braces for a potential $90 million black hole by the end of the year in a worst-case scenario.

MARK KOLBE/GETTY IMAGES Karmichael Hunt acknowledges he and fellow rugby players should cop pay cuts on the chin for the good of the game.

Hunt, who like Waratahs team-mates is getting used to life without the structure of training, is the first Australian player to publicly concede that tightening the belt is necessary in the current environment.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks taking pay cuts

* Cheika expects rugby exodus

* Perth Glory stand down players

* Bellamy's salary cut in half

"If you're aware of the situation, which I think most of the guys in the team would be, you have to look at the AFL and what the players have done, and the league, in terms of cost cutting and wage cuts," Hunt told the The Sydney Morning Herald. "You don't need to be Einstein to see rugby is in a similar situation.

"I'm not privy to what that amount will be or what the repercussions are going to be financially for the wider community and staff but the way I see it is unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES Karmichael Hunt is in his sixth season of Super Rugby, and second with the Waratahs.

"We all have a job to contain the virus as much as we can and that's by staying at home. When it comes to the survival of the codes, whether it be league, AFL or rugby, I think players have a role to play. If that means to ensure the survival of the game taking a pay cut, then so be it. That's what's required.

"I don't have a business background, so I'm not across the financial situation of the game … but from my point of view sport is a wanted commodity from the wider public. I think the demand is always going to be there."

After stints in the NRL, AFL and now Super Rugby, as well as international honours in league and rugby, Hunt is taking a glass half full outlook on the situation and relishing being at home with his three daughters and partner in the Southern Highlands.

He is off contract at the end of the year and while there is uncertainty, completely understands it is not high on the list of things to sort out.

CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES In the downtime from sport, Karmichael Hunt will continue the psychology degree he's been chipping away at.

"There are bigger things to take care of in terms of the survival of the game," Hunt said. "I think players in my situation coming off contract this year just have to understand that it's not a priority to talk about next year."

How Australian sports fans adapt without their regular fix of weekend entertainment will also be an intriguing case study.

Hunt, an NFL and NBA fan, is in the same boat but will use his time wisely to continue his psychology degree that he has been chipping away at for the last four and a half years.

"I've spent a lot of time on my degree and it's something that is a good outlet for me away from football," he said. "When I first undertook my first subject at University of Southern Queensland, I was searching for some understanding around my reality and that curiousness about what is going on upstairs still ignites me.

"I'm fascinated by the cognitive side of life and how that interacts with human behaviour. I can couple it with my sporting experience as well. It would be remiss of me not to after 17 years in professional sport.

"The goal is to complete my undergrad and then postgrad before practising in the industry."