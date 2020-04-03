Crusaders facing ultimate foe as they dig deep to survive the coronavirus crisis

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge says tough calls are being made to find a way through these unprecedented times.

Two devastating earthquakes barely knocked them from their stride, and an unprecedented act of terrorism on their backdoor step deterred them not a jot. But the champion Crusaders are finally wavering in the face of their toughest opponent yet – the Covid 19 pandemic.

Not even the mightiest of them all are immune to the ravages of this killer virus that has circumnavigated the globe. The Crusaders, 10 times champions of Super Rugby, including the last three, are straining beneath the weight of the sporting shutdown, with job cuts now "on the table" as they try to find a way through the darkness of inactivity.

Chief executive Colin Mansbridge, in a Friday afternoon interview with Stuff, did his best to put a brave face on the coronavirus crisis that is threatening to cripple sport around the planet. But even this doughty ex-banker could not hide the emotional and personal cost that the most successful team in all of rugby are confronting as they chart a course through the mire.

And Mansbridge's big concern is that the cutbacks that are going to have to be made in coming months to get through this unprecedented situation might exact a toll for years to come. The Crusaders, he fears, might never be the same after this.

Mansbridge confirmed he was already working through discussions with fulltime staff around pay-cuts that would likely land in the region of 40 per cent (potentially offset somewhat by government wage subsidies). However that was unlikely to be enough to survive this rugby drought while the world attempts to fend off the rampant virus.

Asked if job losses were now an inevitability, Mansbridge admitted: "We're working through that at the moment. I think it's going to have to be on the table soon."

The Crusaders are one of five $10 million-plus businesses in New Zealand Super Rugby effectively operating without income while sport pauses worldwide. It's creating a grim outlook for operations that still have hefty overheads to meet.

Mansbridge said they had been "really rigorous" with all their contracted services, and had already had some difficult conversations with fulltime staff. The Highlanders on Thursday confirmed they had been forced to slash salaries by 30 per cent and the Crusaders boss said their trim would be even higher.

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES The Crusaders are dominant on the field but still finding it as tough as everyone else off it.

"The Highlanders business is a little bit smaller than us in scale. For us 20-30 per cent probably isn't enough."

So, are there any doubts about whether they can even get through this?

"I'm an ex-banker and you've got to be careful asking ex-bankers questions like that," he said. "If you'd asked me that a year ago, I'd have said no worries. If you ask me now in the context of the environment we're in, I'm confident we can get through.

"We had our identity crisis last year and confronted a few issues, some of them financial. I was very confident we'd get through the other side. I'm still confident but probably not quite as confident as I was last year."

Breakfast Current investments will extend to June 2021 despite coronavirus derailing all sporting events at the moment.

For Mansbridge the hardest part as he's attempted to navigate the business through these murky waters has been the human toll.

"I'm struggling a bit having difficult conversations with people. They've worked so bloody hard for this club over such a long period of time and then you're talking to them about changing their jobs or accepting reductions. It's a bit brutal.

"In the context of making sure the club is viable next year, it's really important, but it's unpleasant and it hurts people."

Yes, there was that $250,000 from NZ Rugby this week. It's a help, says Mansbridge, but not a solution.

He's also concerned that for arguably the most successful rugby organisation of the professional era (they have made the Super Rugby playoffs for 17 of the last 18 years, winning 10 times, runnersup four) that the edifice gets chipped beyond repair.

"When you think about having to deal with resourcing situations, the last thing we want is to go into 2021 and beyond losing intellectual property, chopping everything to the bone and throwing all the good bits out.

"I'm nervous we'll have to go so hard to survive the next 6-12 months, or maybe even longer, that we might actually diminish the product. And if you diminish the product you diminish the All Blacks, and that's another conversation altogether."

The light at the end of the tunnel, of course, is a rugby resumption in 2020. The Crusaders boss accepts it's all but inevitable that it will be in a localised format (though all options are being game-planned), with the five Kiwi franchises going hammer and tongs for their own championship.

It's here he takes a moment to get just a little bit hopeful amid all the negativity as the prospect of playing again surfaces.

"That would be something pretty special and we're doing a bit of work with NZ Rugby on what that looks like at the back end of 2020," he said. "If the borders remain closed the rest of this year and we get through this lockdown and we've done as well as we can, and we've given players time to prepare, wouldn't it be good to be televising the only elite rugby in the world?

"It's probably a pipe-dream, but being first in the world to have rugby back on TV again, in front of crowds or not, I reckon the fans would be screaming out for it."