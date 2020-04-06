Coronavirus: All Black Richie Mo'unga, other Crusaders caught flouting lockdown rules

The Prime Minister took no prisoners when talking about those flouting the lockdown guidelines.

All Black Richie Mo'unga and some of his Crusaders team-mates have been filmed flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules and setting a bad example for the rest of New Zealand.

Acting on an anonymous tip, Newshub cameras caught Mo'unga and several unidentified players exercising together on a field next to the team's Rugby Park training ground.

At least five different players appeared to be involved and the Super Rugby franchise later said they were from three different bubbles, according to Newshub.

Stuff has contacted the Crusaders for comment but Newshub reported that chief executive Colin Mansbridge had told them the players shouldn't have been together and had been reprimanded.

"I have spoken to those involved, and will reinforce that again tonight."

Since New Zealand shifted to alert level 4 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic on March 26, there have been heavy restrictions on what people can do for exercise.

The government's official advice says "you can go for a walk, run or bike ride," as "exercise is good for people's mental health".

"If you do," it adds, "it must be solitary, or with those you live with (those in their bubble)".

In the footage aired by Newshub, the players could be seen passing and kicking a rugby ball with each other.

The importance of following lockdown rules was emphasised by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as recently as Sunday, where she said: "While compliance has been generally strong, there are still some who I would charitably describe as idiots not doing so".

Her comments came after Health Minister David Clark was reprimanded and forced to apologise last Friday, after he was caught by a member of the public driving to a local park in Dunedin, where he proceeded to go on a mountain bike ride.

In a statement issued last Friday, the Ardern said it was her 'expectation that ministers set the standards we are asking New Zealanders to follow".

"People can go outside to get fresh air and drive short distances if needed, but we have asked people to avoid activities where there is a higher risk of injury, and the minister should have followed that guidance."

The prime minister confirmed earlier on Friday that New Zealand would stay at alert level 4 for a minimum of four weeks, until April 22, though that period could be extended.

