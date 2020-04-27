'There's no manual for this': Kiwi mental skills guru guides players on coronavirus challenge

Some of the country's top rugby players have been challenged to take positives from the tough coronavirus situation.

He's been central to some high profile cultural rebuilds in the past couple of years, but a Kiwi mental skills guru admits there is certainly no manual for how to tackle this latest challenge.

Performance coach Aaron Walsh was the man charged with turning round both the Football Ferns and women's Black Sticks team cultures following the reviews into their troubled team environments and the departure of respective coaches Andreas Heraf and Mark Hager.

Now, fresh into his role as mental skills coach for the Chiefs Super Rugby club, he, like everyone else, has been thrown a massive curve ball by the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

SUPPLIED Chiefs mental skills coach Aaron Walsh has been at the centre of some prominent New Zealand sports culture rebuilds.

Walsh, who worked with the Warriors NRL club in 2017, now has a wide-ranging sports portfolio. He was still working with Hockey New Zealand and New Zealand Football to steer their national women's teams' Olympic preparations (prior to the Games' postponement), while he's also just completed a second season with the Auckland Aces cricket side. Along with that, further abroad through his HP Group company, he has four Major League Baseball players as clients too.

But in recent months, the biggest focus for Tauranga-based Walsh has been in rugby, having replaced renowned mental skills expert David Galbraith at the Chiefs early this year.

Having just got to know all the players on an individual level - no longer is a job like this confined to meeting with just those who are 'struggling' - all of a sudden Walsh's work was geared in a rather different direction, with Super Rugby suspended indefinitely on March 15 and then the country going into lockdown.

HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES Aaron Cruden chats with Dane Coles and Ngani Laumape following the last game for the Chiefs and Hurricanes before the suspension of Super Rugby.

"Obviously this has changed the trajectory for everyone," Walsh told Stuff.

Instead of dealing with the likes of rugby-specific performance pressures, during this period of inactivity in the game Walsh has become a sounding board for players having to cope with huge uncertainty around their profession, and which has now also included pay freezes.

He has made himself part of the coaching staff's weekly Zoom unit meetings with the players, and tries to send out two or three messages a day to various guys as a check-in to see how they're doing. At the same time, it's important he strikes a balance between offering support but also giving the men space and not thinking up issues that might not be there.

"Not trying to push or create anything, but for them to have a real acute awareness that if they do run into things that are a bit challenging there is someone to have a chat to, who's not going to select the team," Walsh said of his role.

POOL VISION Minister of Sport Grant Robertson said work is underway to get professional sport back up and running.

"Not everybody will take up that offer, it might be just a few. But I think it's just the assurance of knowing there is actually a resource available.

"It's more just trying to acknowledge that those things are very very real, like it is for everybody in society right now. We don't know when we're going to resume work, we don't know if we'll all have jobs. So what are we focusing on in that time."

That line of focus is key to players' wellbeing, but Walsh also reminds them to not be too hard on themselves in these unprecedented times.

"I think it's important for everyone in sport to have a bit of compassion on themselves," he said. "Like, there is no manual for this. It doesn't matter if you've been around 20 years in sport, or it's your first year, no-one has given you a manual of what to do when your country goes into lockdown."

HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES Damian McKenzie had just been getting back to top form following the knee injury he sustained last year.

After a month of the level four restrictions, the unknown has become a bit more familiar for everyone, as Walsh puts it, and he said he'd found that the biggest key was the benefit of people, and definitely athletes - so many having always had their movements mapped out for them - having a routine in their days.

"Routine is just alleviating too much bare time," he said, noting the number one contributor to mental health is self image - feeling good about yourself and using time well to get things done.

"It's not just having a routine for routine's sake. Routines allow us to have a sense of focus and a little bit of meaningfulness to our days.

"You think if you wake up and you have no idea of what you're trying to get done during your day, and you have no sense of accomplishment during that day, that's a really dangerous combination for our mental health.

MICHAEL BRADLEY/GETTY IMAGES Scenes like this seem so long ago for the trio of Tyler Ardron, Sam Cane and Lachlan Boshier.

"That might feel OK for a few days ... but I think we all know that the need to actually do something of value is really important to all of our mental health, to feel like we're making a contribution."

With that, Walsh has been urging his players to focus on the positives of lockdown life. Sure, there are a heap of downsides to the current situation, but there are also things to gain.

"Is this a massive inconvenience or is it a unique opportunity? And whatever mindset you have related to that question will probably determine a lot of your experience that is happening now," he said.

"Like, when is the last time you've got to spend this much dedicated time with your family? When is the last time you've got to contribute and build into relationships that are important?"

PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES Who knows when we will see Anton Lienert-Brown and the rest of the Kiwi Super Rugby players back in action.

"Focusing on all the things that you can't do, that sort of negative thought cycle's going to be pretty damaging to your overall mental health.

"The last thing I want to suggest is that I'm denying that we shouldn't be OK to feel sadness or struggle or disappointment or anger. That's going to be normal for everyone.

"But what we've asked the players is 'what's one thing that you've always wanted to build on?'

"This is a unique opportunity where you're going to have more time than you know what to do with, how do you use that to grow as a man and as a rugby player?"

Walsh's work won't be stopping there. He's already found the lockdown has presented as "a reset" for many, and that there are some things during this period that players would like to make permanent in their lives once things do back to normal.

"We're helping them with that sort of process," he said. "What are the things you actually are enjoying here? What do you want to take out of this period of time that could be of value moving forward?

"And then on the other side it is, 'what areas do you think you might want to make some adjustments on that you've noticed in yourselves?'

"This period of time has sort of allowed us to have a little bit of an insight into who we are in ways we wouldn't under normalness and busyness, and we've had a bit of time to reflect."