Mark Reason: New Zealand Rugby is way better off without the 'bludging' Aussies

OPINION: Saturday evening’s match between the Crusaders and the Blues seethed with a provincial, parochial, tribal passion, the like of which I haven’t felt for 10 years.

The players breathed it in and they became bigger men. There were shuddering hits in defence, there were charge downs and there were those phantasmagorical moments of magic that only truly happen when players have been inspired by outside forces.

And by outside forces I do not mean some mystical miasma seeping up from mother earth. I mean the crowd. The men, women and children who pay their dollar and verbally bombard the unlucky Beauden Barrett when he is hunted down in the corner of the pitch. Fury and laughter and fervour colliding in a storm of noise.

And all of this tumult is why New Zealand Rugby does not need Australia. For 15 years Super Rugby has been a commercial invention designed by television executives. And it’s not what we want.

A lonely Blues fan was able to mix with the Canterbury locals in a game that had plenty riding on it.

We would rather trim our nasal hair than watch second-rate Australian teams, with no real geographical or rugby identity, being smashed by their betters from New Zealand.

Seven of the past eight Super Rugby winners came from New Zealand and the odd one out was a fluke. The whole thing had become a bore.

And now we have Super Rugby Aotearoa. It took a pandemic to kill off the ghastly Super Rugby competition with all its mismatches and time zones, but at last it has finally happened.

At last the rugby fans of New Zealand get to see a proper top level rugby competition. And amidst the hubbub of the record crowds we can hear the Aussie squeals drifting across the Tasman.

“Don’t forget about us,” they say.

“You need our dollar,” they say.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Patrick Tuipulotu charges into contact against the Crusaders.

No we don’t. We would only consider the Australian dollar if we wanted some deformed, mutant form of professionalism. If the purpose of professional sport is entertainment and giving the people what they want, then we must keep our rugby borders firmly shut to Australia apart from the annual Bledisloe Cup rivalry.

But if the purpose is to rake up cash from anywhere at the expense of what your people truly want, if the purpose is to pay players more than their market worth, then by all means renew the trans-Tasman rivalry. Not that it is a rugby rivalry. That died almost 20 years ago.

The success of Super Rugby Aotearoa should not come as a surprise to New Zealand Rugby. All the major sports leagues around the world are parochial. If you are measuring them by money then the top 10 are the NFL (American football), Major League Baseball, the NBA (basketball), the Indian Premier League (cricket), the English Premier League (football), NHL (US ice hockey), AFL (Aussie rules) and then the top football leagues of Spain, Italy and France.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Mitchell Drummond celebrates after the Crusaders beat the Lions in the 2018 Super Rugby final in Christchurch.

If you measure success by average crowd attendance then the look is similar but things such as US College American Football, the Big Bash and Japanese Baseball come into the rankings. But the one thing that does not change is parochialism. All these leagues are driven by hometown tribalism. Yes, Toronto participates in MLB, NHL and NBA, but the city is just 400km from Detroit and 790km from New York.

And if you want to know where Super Rugby came in the money rankings, then the answer is just below the German handball league. Nicht gut. The most lucrative rugby league in the world is the French Top 14. The reason is simple and repetitive and you can’t fake it. Local tribalism. Variations on the Top 14 have been going since 1892 and losing at home is not an option. The honour of the town depends on it.

The games can be brutal. The final of the club competition can also attract a French television audience equivalent to the entire population of New Zealand.

Quinn Rooney/Getty-Images Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has conceded Australia lacks the depth for five competitive teams.

So let’s not kid ourselves. Or more importantly, don’t let Australia kid us. When Hamish McLennan, the CEO of Rugby Australia, calls it a “master-servant relationship” and starts to put up false gods like private equity, we should hang up on the old bludger.

As Steve Hansen remarked, “We have been looking after the Aussies for years. And every time we have required something from them, particularly at a high level, sometimes they have gone missing. Do we owe them something? No.”

And thrice no when you look at how Australia has treated New Zealand sport, when the master servant relationship is the other way round. There is one New Zealand team in the A-League and for years the Phoenix had a short-term licence compared to the 2030 licences granted to all the Aussie teams.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has been criticised by former Australian rugby boss John O'Neill for comments about the hosting of the 2003 Rugby World Cup tournament.

The Warriors have just been lured to Australia to play in the NRL so that there would be eight games per round and broadcasting commitments to Nine Entertainment and Fox could be fulfilled. Players were promised that their families would be given exemptions to follow them over. Those promises were then broken.

And of course the trans-Tasman netball league folded because as Hilary Poole, the then chief executive of New Zealand Netball, said, the uncompetitiveness of the New Zealand teams “did not create the broadcast value in the Australian market”.

Well, that sounds familiar. Precisely the same could be said of the bludgers at Australian rugby. We can maybe afford to let them have one team or maybe two at a push, to ensure competitive standards, just as they have let New Zealand have one team in their soccer, rugby league and basketball leagues.

Dianne Manson Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman was arguably the best player at the 2019 Netball World Cup, but Australia didn’t want New Zealand teams in their league

But that’s it. That’s their limit. The Aussies are just not good enough to have any more than that. And if they don’t like it, they can go and play by themselves.

Because right now New Zealand has a hell of a football competition going, and we’re loving it. Codie Taylor said the Crusaders saw the game against the Blues as a test match. Richie Mo’unga said, “It’s what the people want.”

Too right, Richie. And we don’t want it watered down by any rubbish, imported goods from Australia. This is the real thing. This is what makes the great leagues around the world, from the NFL to the AFL, truly beloved. The people. You just cannot beat the primitive snarl of those hometown rivalries.