Hawaiian franchise targets Super Rugby for Pacific Island players

With a smaller, new-look Super Rugby competition on the horizon, a Pacific-based team is one possibility.

Hawaii’s ambitious rugby franchise backed by a consortium of All Blacks believe they can fill the void of a Pacific Island team in Super Rugby.

Former All Blacks Jerome Kaino, Joe Rokocoko, John Afoa, Benson Stanley, Anthony Tuitavake and Ben Atiga are in the Kanaloa Hawaii ownership group.

They have had their bid to join Major League Rugby in the United States approved and now believe they can field a second team that would be capable of contesting Super Rugby.

There have long been calls for island representation in Super Rugby to foster the game there and prevent the regular talent drain to wealthy European and Asian clubs as well as New Zealand and Australia.

This bid comes as New Zealand administrators chart a future for the Super Rugby competition on the back of the major travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic that place a question on the long-term viability of the alliance that stretches across the southern hemisphere.

Kanaloa Hawaii have named former All Blacks and Wallabies skills coach Mick Byrne as their coach with former All Black Tamati Ellison as an assistant.

Kanaloa Hawaii chief executive Tracy Atiga told Radio New Zealand on Tuesday they had already discussed their Super Rugby credentials with New Zealand Rugby with a team that could be based in south Auckland.

"We would essentially set up our satellite programme which is here in south Auckland to accommodate a second team," she said.

"So we are not talking about one team that plays in the MLR and then they come and play in Super Rugby. We are talking about two pro teams that would have equally competitive athletes at that level and we would own and operate them in co-ordination with each other."

Kaino and Tuitavake, both still playing in France, were recently added to the board of the Pacific Rugby Players Welfare union.