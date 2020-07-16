Super Rugby Aotearoa: Anton Lienert-Brown back from concussion to bolster Chiefs

Anton Lienert-Brown will return for the Chiefs this weekend after missing their last game through concussion.

Forget the battle of the Barretts, the Lienert-Browns have a score of their own to settle this weekend.

While Jordie v Beauden version 2.0 will play out in the capital on Saturday night when the Hurricanes welcome their former hero to town in Blues colours, there is set to be another brotherly battle in Super Rugby Aotearoa in Hamilton on Sunday afternoon.

After a wet Wednesday Chiefs training, Anton Lienert-Brown confirmed he’d be ready to take on older brother Daniel once more, after recovering from the concussion symptoms which kept him out of the pre-bye defeat to the Hurricanes.

Getty-Images Anton Lienert-Brown gets hit by Richie Mo'unga during the match against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

It was a seemingly mystery ailment for the All Blacks midfielder, suffered in the loss to the Crusaders, which, coupled with the bye, made for a two-week stint on the sidelines.

“I felt a couple of knocks, but I got up feeling alright,” Lienert-Brown told Stuff. “But it was more after the game and the next day, obviously it was a delayed concussion, and it caught up on me a little bit.

“We’re very lucky that the doctors, physios and coaches are very understanding around that stuff. At the end of the day, you’ve only got one brain. It was probably more of a precaution sort of approach, but it needed to be done.”

Getty-Images The Chiefs and Highlanders will do battle again, a month after their thrilling round-one contest.

Forced to watch from the outside as his side slid to another defeat, and with it an 0-4 record that now has their title hopes dashed, Lienert-Brown was able to try and gain some perspective of what was going so wrong for the Chiefs in this all-Kiwi competition.

“Each game is going to be an arm wrestle, it’s as close as you’ll get to test match intensity, just looking back on the Blues-Crusaders game on the weekend, that was an absolute classic of that,” he said.

“So we realise that each moment in the game counts. And unfortunately for those first four games we were on the wrong side of those crucial moments.

1 NEWS The All Blacks star returns to Wellington for the first time this weekend.

“We can take confidence in the fact that we were in the games for the most part, but when it came down to it we weren’t clinical enough. And that’s what we’ve talked about, we’ve had too many turnovers and we need to execute better.

“Maybe the more games we lost in that period, the harder we were trying, and sometimes when you try harder, that’s when you start making more turnovers.”

With the Chiefs now only playing the role of spoilers, perhaps their attacking shackles could be broken, though Lienert-Brown wasn’t explicitly saying there’s now no pressure to perform.

“I wouldn’t say ‘pressure’s off’, I’d say that it gives us the ability to play with more freedom,” he said.

Getty Images Anton Lienert-Brown says the Chiefs don’t exactly have the pressure off, but should at least be able to play with “more freedom”.

“But, they’re New Zealand derbies, and whether we’re playing for last place or first place, everything means a lot to us, so in a way there’s a lot of pressure on us, to make sure we go 4-0 and turn this around over the next four weeks.

“There’s a lot of motivation. We know our reality as a team, 0-4, it’s not pretty, and we know what’s required. It’s a very proud club here, and we’re a proud bunch of players, so we’re looking to put that right.”

The 25-year-old wouldn’t have needed any extra incentive this weekend anyway, mind you, as brother Dan – two years his senior – comes to town, a month after his side’s dramatic round-one win.

“The night before he’ll come over for a tea... and I might put something in there,” Lienert-Brown joked.

Getty Images Anton and Daniel Lienert-Brown, pictured in 2016, have been going at each other for years.

“It’s always a good time, and the parents are coming up [from Christchurch], Mum’s got her half Highlanders/half Chiefs polo.

“It’s always fun getting out there and playing him, even though it’s probably not quite like the Barrett boys, because they’re both 15s, and he’s a prop and I’m a centre, they’ll probably be seeing each other a bit more.”

But whether the pair put a hit on one another or not, it’s the final score which will be the big key, in a win/loss tally between the two which is meticulously monitored.

“Yeah, for sure, bragging rights means everything,” Lienert-Brown said. “And it’s almost like Mum and Dad might take one side if they’re the winner. So fair play.”