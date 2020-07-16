Super Rugby: Hurricane Jordie Barrett rated 'best fullback in the country' ahead of brotherly battle

Jordie Barrett looks for support after making a break against the Highlanders.

He’s said it before, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland, and on Thursday he said it again: Jordie Barrett is “streets ahead” as best fullback in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

It’s a bold statement with the likes of rising Crusaders star Will Jordan and Chiefs All Black Damian McKenzie filling the 15 jerseys at other franchises. And, most notably, a bloke named Beauden Barrett who returns to Wellington as fullback for the Blues on Saturday night.

After a false start in round one when Jordie Barrett was ruled out with a shoulder injury, the Battle of the Barretts is officially on at Sky Stadium (7.05pm) when the former World Rugby player of the year returns to face his old team.

1 NEWS Leon MacDonald said Carter's calf injury isn't major but they're playing it safe with the All Blacks great.

Asked the question about his Barrett, the younger, Holland was only too happy to talk him up.

“A hundred per cent: in my eyes he’s the best [fullback] in the country but he’s got to work hard to make sure he stays there and perform week in, week out,” Holland said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jordie Barrett unleashes his monster boot against the Highlanders.

Barrett, the 1.96m, 96kg youngest of the three All Black siblings at age 23, returned from a dislocated shoulder for their win over the Chiefs.

He’d started the year in fine style pre-lockdown, and despite a four-month rugby layoff showed enough touches of class to add weight to Holland’s assessment.

His best moment of the victory over the Highlanders was his angled run to break the line then a monster spiral pass to find Kobus van Wyk for the Hurricanes’ second try.

Said Holland of last Sunday: “[There were] a couple of little sloppy bits there, and Jordie’s come to me and talked around things that aren’t to his absolute standard around a couple of turnovers. But for me, he’s streets ahead of everyone else at 15.”

Which brings us to his older brother, still at 15 in coach Leon MacDonald’s side with Otere Black - another former Hurricane - retaining the first five-eighth spot. The Blues are second on the ladder after suffering their first defeat to the Crusaders, and Barrett hardly set the turf alight by his stellar standards in recent weeks after a lengthy post-World Cup break.

The Beauden Barrett 10 or 15 debate remains as hot as ever, after he was shifted to fullback by coach Steve Hansen last year and Richie Mo’unga handed the keys to the driver’s seat. Barrett made his name at first-five for the Hurricanes and plenty of sage rugby watchers would like him back there for the Blues.

Holland - himself a gifted former pivot for Manawatu - needed some prodding to enter the debate.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders first-five eighth Richie Mo'unga and Blues fullback Beauden Barrett after the Crusaders beat the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Reporter: If Beauden Barrett was still your player, would you play him at 10?

Holland: “We did when he was here.”

Reporter: You had Beauden and Otere in your team.

Holland: “We did”.

Reporter: What do you make of Beauden being played at 15 exclusively for the Blues?

Holland: “We do things with our players to pick guys in different positions and obviously they think that’s the best way to get results and it’s probably proven to be the case for them so far this year.

“Beaudy is a massive threat at 10 and he’s obviously not there from set piece which probably gives us some peace of mind if he’s not a threat around the 10 channel.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Dane Coles leads out the Hurricanes in round one against the Blues in June.

Holland announced four changes to his starting XV from their 17-11 win over the Highlanders, with All Blacks hooker Dane Coles the most notable returnee in a near enough to full strength side.

After sitting out a week with a calf injury, Coles reclaims No 2 from Asafo Aumua who was highly impressive against the Highlanders but returns to the bench.

Flanker Reed Prinsep also returns from a week off, replacing Devan Flanders, while in the backs Holland has gone for bulk and go-forward.

Jackson Garden-Bachop reclaims No 10 off Fletcher Smith, the former having started the Hurricanes first three matches of the Aotearoa competition, and Peter Umaga-Jensen bumps Vince Aso out of the 13 jersey after an impressive showing in their win over the Chiefs.

AT A GLANCE

Hurricanes team to face the Blues: Jordie Barrett, Kobus van Wyk, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara (cc), Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Scott Scrafton, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles (cc), Ben May. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Fraser Armstrong, Alex Fidow, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Vaea Fifita, Jamie Booth, Billy Proctor, Wes Goosen.