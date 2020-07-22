Super Rugby: Hurricanes wings Ben Lam, Kobus van Wyk to bid farewell after Crusaders match

Kobus van Wyk of the Hurricanes celebrates with TJ Perenara, Asafo Aumua and Jordie Barrett after scoring a try against the Highlanders.

Departing Hurricanes wing Kobus van Wyk is determined to send off his mate Ben Lam in style as the pair combine for the final time against the Crusaders on Saturday.

One of Super Rugby Aotearoa’s most lethal wing duos will be split after the Christchurch blockbuster, with van Wyk announced as English club Leicester’s latest signing on Tuesday and Lam heading to France.

While South African van Wyk will see out the Super Rugby season before shifting to the UK, the Hurricanes confirmed Lam will play his 50th and final match on Saturday before joining Bordeaux who require him by early August.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Ben Lam of the Hurricanes proves a handful for the Crusaders’ Richie Mo’unga in Wellington last month.

Lam signed a two-year deal in February to join the French club but last week was still awaiting flight confirmations which would determine his New Zealand farewell.

“Playing your 50th, and last game for the Hurricanes is a massive achievement for him. I hope the boys can bring it home for him,” van Wyk said.

“It’s going to be a massive game, and probably decide what happens for us in our campaign and if we have a chance to win it.”

The Hurricanes are chasing four straight wins and the Crusaders, coming off the bye, look to remain unbeaten and place one hand on the trophy.

Now an imposing 1.94m and 105kg, Lam was a school star when breaking 11sec for the 100m at Auckland’s St Peter’s College and impressed with the New Zealand Sevens side.

He made his Hurricanes debut in 2017 against the Brumbies in Napier, and fast became a fan favourite with his powerhouse runs. He had a whirlwind 16-try season in 2018.

Van Wyk was a surprise signing with the Hurricanes last year, with former coach John Plumtree heavily involved in luring him with his South African connections. Van Wyk, Lam and Jordie Barrett formed a formidable back three for the Hurricanes this season, either side of Covid-19 lockdown.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Kobus Van Wyk of the Hurricanes takes on the Highlanders’ Aaron Smith at Sky Stadium on July 12.

“It’s been awesome. Especially after Covid going for coffees and enjoying each other’s company and talking about life. He [Lam] is going to Bordeaux, I’ve been there and I’ve given him tips on some great wine he can drink over there. Hopefully in future I can go and visit and maybe have a wine with him.”

Van Wyk intended to continue with the Hurricanes who had tabled an offer amid the NZ Rugby contract freeze, but got a call from Leicester last week.

He turned down their initial overtures but when he awoke the next morning there was an improved offer, and after consulting family in South Africa he signed.

“It was the toughest decision of my career. The first time I said no I was keen to stay here. I’d even just bought a coffee machine from one of the boys.

“My first choice was to stay at the Hurricanes but with my faith I always go with that… praying and getting an answer.”

Van Wyk said he always intended to end up in Europe after he’d gone against the grain by heading to New Zealand from South Africa where he’d played for the Sharks and Stormers.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s match pits two of the competition’s in-form backs against each other: the Hurricanes’ Ngani Laumape and Crusaders’ Will Jordan.

After his storming performance in the 29-27 win over the Blues, Laumape leads three statistical categories in Super Rugby Aotearoa according to the official website: carries (68), clean breaks (12) and defenders beaten (25).

Fullback Jordan is second on two of those with 10 clean breaks and 24 defenders beaten, and tops the list of tryscorers (5) and metres carried (344).

No surprises, Laumape is second on metres carried with 334, ahead of the Chiefs’ Damian McKenzie (333m), the Blues’ Mark Telea (284m) and Lam (253m) rounding out the top-five.