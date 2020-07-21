Mark Reason: Why Sam Cane is not looking like an All Blacks captain

OPINION: There is greatness and honour in being captain of the All Blacks. That’s what they tell you at school, anyway. What they don’t tell you is the other bit. They forget to mention that there is also scrutiny and blame and smallness and hassle. They tend to leave out the part about the captains who were too afraid to come home.

Right now Sam Cane is just beginning to discover the critical mass of being captain of the All Blacks. His position and abilities are being looked at more closely than other players and we can’t help asking ourselves; “Is he up to the job? Has he got what it takes?”

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Sam Cane leads out the Chiefs on Sunday.

We ask the same questions of our Kiwi prime ministers, or at least we used to until Jacinda became canonised. The foreign press use Ardern as a poster woman with which to criticise their own leadership - and so gullible are we, so uncertain still of our own status in the world, that we lap up this global praise and forget to ask the hard questions that should be coming our leader’s way.

Perhaps the Jacinda effect is why Cane is going to cop a bit of criticism this week. If we can’t kick our prime minister, let’s kick the All Blacks captain. Well, that may certainly play its part. But surely the main reason is that we have plenty of evidence to be very worried that coach Ian Foster has chosen the wrong man to captain the All Blacks.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Referee Romain Poite speaks with All Black captain Kieran Read and Lions captain Sam Warburton as he downgrades a crucial call in the final test at Eden Park in 2017.

My first concern is that Cane is currently proving to be very bad at talking to referees. These things matter. Sam Warburton salvaged a Lions series because he is very good at finding the right words and tone to talk to referees. Richie McCaw won many a match, including arguably the 2011 World Cup final, because of the mana he had with referees.

But Cane was brushed away by referee Mike Fraser on Sunday and it cost the Chiefs the match. The first issue was when Damian McKenzie’s try was ruled out because of a previous accidental offside. The officials were right about the offside, and well done to assistant referee James Doleman for picking it up, but wrong about the process, as referees boss Bryce Lawrence admitted on Monday.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Referee Mike Fraser makes a call during the Highlanders-Chiefs encounter.

Fraser insisted that they were following ‘protocols’. But they were not. They had to go back three phases to get to the accidental offside. That is outside the remit of rugby’s laws. Cane tried to make the point. But he came in too late, and he does not speak with the combination of respect and authority of the likes of McCaw and Warburton. Cane was brushed off.

Nor do I believe that the technical lineout penalty, which gave the Highlanders the chance to steal victory at the end of the match, would have been given against a team captained by McCaw. I doubt even if it would have been given against the Highlanders who had Aaron Smith in charge for the final stanzas. And I doubt very strongly that it would have been given against a team captained by Sam Whitelock, who had been Cane’s rival for the All Blacks captaincy.

Getty-Images Sam Cane has been named All Black captain.

Cane lacks authority in these situations. He also sails so close to the wind as a player at times, that he is in danger of capsizing his own team. Cane was given a yellow card in the first half for tapping the ball out of Aaron Smith’s hands. It was daft, but it cost him any authority with Fraser. How often did McCaw get a yellow card?

In the second half Cane came very close to being penalised for a high tackle. We have seen such things before. It was Cane’s high hit on Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw that kicked off all the trouble and bad publicity in Dublin in 2016. Cane, who is a decent sort and a fine player, was remorseful and said back then that he would have to change his tackle technique.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Robbie Henshaw of Ireland is taken from the field against the All Blacks in 2016.

But has he? It was Cane’s high tackle that led to the awful spiral of events that left French international Remy Grosso with a fractured skull. How many bad tackles do you remember McCaw making? How many times did he damage the head of an opposition player? Just a couple of weeks ago Cane hit TJ Perenara with a late shoulder. He is going to have to change his behaviour and change it soon.

Perhaps the young man is trying too hard. Perhaps he is desperate to establish his right to be called the supreme 7 in New Zealand. Hopefully he can turn it round, because at the moment he doesn’t even look to be the best 7 at the Chiefs. The big plays for the Chiefs in the final 10 minutes were both made by Lachlan Boshier.

In contrast Cane was just about out on his feet. He didn’t even have the breath or the presence of mind to thank the crowd at the end. And his team was falling apart around him. When Alex Nankivell was replaced by Quinn Tupaea the midfield defence crumpled. It proved to be a bad call by coach Warren Gatland to leave Aaron Cruden on the bench - but Tupaea did not look like a man who was playing for his captain.

Earlier in the season the Chiefs pulled off a series of fine comebacks. But against the Highlanders, the final 20 minutes were like “trying to get in front of a wave. They just kept on coming.” Those are Cane’s own words.

Getty-Images Warren Gatland has endured a difficult return to the New Zealand scene with the Chiefs.

Gatland criticised his team’s game management in a couple of key moments and said that they needed to be more “front line” defensively in the final quarter of the match. So who is that down to and does Gatland have the captain he wants or is he simply playing ball with New Zealand Rugby with an eye on the future?

Cane still does not look to me like the player he was before his terrible neck injury. He looks like a man still searching for the best of his game. That is no position for a captain to be in. And it is no position for the All Blacks to be in.