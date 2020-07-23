Super Rugby: Screening of Crusaders 2016 upset lifts Hurricanes for daunting challenge

The Hurricanes celebrate Beauden Barrett’s try, the final act of their victory over the Crusaders in 2016.

As if the Hurricanes weren’t already buoyed by a three-match winning streak, a video montage has reminded them it’s not necessarily mission impossible in Christchurch.

Coach Jason Holland’s side hauled their bruised bodies back to Rugby League Park headquarters on Tuesday to be greeted by a highlights package - and nothing to do with their stirring 29-27 win over the Blues.

It was footage from their 35-10 win over the Crusaders in July 2016, the year of the Hurricanes’ only Super Rugby title.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders celebrates his try as Hurricanes Ardie Savea and TJ Perenara look on, in Wellington last month.

That was, remarkably, also the last time the Crusaders lost in Christchurch as they embarked on a 36-game home unbeaten streak including the last three titles going into Saturday night’s Super Rugby Aotearoa clash.

The likes of TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea and Dane Coles - and current assistant coach Cory Jane - were in the Hurricanes team that night and some relayed their experiences of toppling the mighty red team.

“They showed a video [on Tuesday], the last time the team beat the Crusaders [at home] was the Hurricanes in 2016. A few of those players were in the room and shared a moment of how that week and that buildup was, and how it was to play in that game,” said Hurricanes wing Kobus van Wyk.

“Everyone will be ready for this game, it’s the game we want to play in, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Both sides are barely recognisable from that night four years ago, with the only Crusaders back from that starting XV Richie Mo’unga, Sam Whitelock and Codie Taylor. Perenara, Savea, Coles and Vaea Fifita are the current Hurricanes who started in 2016.

Coaches Holland and Scott Robertson name their sides on Thursday, with the TAB installing the hosts as hot favourites to make it 37 straight at home: $1.20 to the Hurricanes $4.10.

The Crusaders are coming off the bye which followed four successive victories, the latest a tough 26-15 win over the Blues.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Kobus van Wyk dots down for another try for the Hurricanes, against the Highlanders.

The Blues then headed to Wellington and were toppled by a late rolling maul try to Asafo Aumua then a cool sideline conversion from Jordie Barrett – who was playing for Canterbury in 2016 when the Hurricanes won down south.

The Hurricanes beat the Crusaders twice since that July evening in 2016 and both at home in 2017 (31-22) and 2018 (29-19). Since then the Crusaders have won six straight against the Canes, the most recent a 39-25 victory in Wellington on June 21.

Van Wyk is in his first and final season with the Hurricanes after the South African wing was announced as English club Leicester’s latest signing on Tuesday.

Originally lured to New Zealand by then-coach John Plumtree with his South African connections, van Wyk proved a good buy and regular source of tries this season. The fact he has just three games left before leaving for the UK provides even more motivation to pinch victory at Orangetheory Stadium and keep the Hurricanes’ title hopes intact.

“I told them [on Tuesday] about my move in the team meeting and I told them I’ll give my all for this team to finish on a high and hopefully we can win this campaign,” van Wyk said.