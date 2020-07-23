Super Rugby: Dane Coles ruled out, Kobus van Wyk dropped from Hurricanes to face Crusaders

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles will watch his the Hurricanes from the sideline after being ruled out with a back injury.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland insists there’s nothing sinister behind the axing of wing Kobus van Wyk to face the Crusaders, in the same week as he announced his departure to Leicester.

Van Wyk’s omission - after scoring seven tries in seven matches for his new side - and All Blacks hooker Dane Coles’ absence with a back injury were the talking points of Holland’s side to play in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Coles was rated 85 per cent after picking up the back niggle in the 29-27 win over the Blues, and with the in-form Asafo Aumua on hand it means he reclaims the No 2 jersey.

SKY SPORT The Crusaders' remarkable 36-game unbeaten home streak stretches back to the Hurricanes' visit in 2016.

Wes Goosen got the nod at No 14 after van Wyk started every one of the Hurricanes’ three-match winning streak that has them third on the ladder, a point behind the Blues.

South African van Wyk was announced as English club Leicester’s new signing on Tuesday, after scoring seven tries in as many matches for the Hurricanes who he joined at the end of last year.

Asked if van Wyk’s departure at season’s end had anything to do with him missing out, Holland gave a firm “no”.

“If you’d looked at our selections over the last three or four weeks in the backline we’ve tweaked a few things from week to week and always have a clear idea of how we think we can win a game,” Holland said.

“We’ve had a plan around our back three and midfielders, and the best way to beat the Crusaders, we reckon, is to have Wes on the wing. I’m sure there will be more tweaks to come in the following weeks.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Kobus Van Wyk has scored seven tries in as many matches for the Hurricanes.

Goosen has rarely let the Hurricanes down, either, and started at 14 in their 39-25 defeat to the Crusaders in Wellington on June 21.

Holland said of Goosen: “Every time he’s come off the bench he’s brought massive energy and massive work rate and been really strong in defence.

“It’s really close, but we need Wes to be massively involved in the game whether it’s high ball, tackle or being busy around the ruck. We’re backing him to do that.”

Fellow wing Ben Lam plays his 50th and final match, with the Hurricanes confirming it’s his farewell before departing for his new contract with French club Bordeaux.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Wing Ben Lam of the Hurricanes will play his 50th and final match on Saturday.

Coles missed the win over the Highlanders a fortnight ago with an ankle problem, then started against the Blues before leaving the field in the 48th minute.

He potentially would have been risked in a major final but with Aumua one of their best against the Highlanders, and making an impact off the bench against the Blues, it was a less fraught decision.

“He’s struggled with a pain in his lower back since the game on the weekend. Again it’s the question around whether you force them to get right when they’re 85 per cent, or trust the guys that have been going well like Asafo and Ricky [Riccitelli] behind him.”

Saturday on a bone-chilling Christchurch evening pits Super Rugby Aotearoa’s two form teams. The Hurricanes are chasing four straight wins and the Crusaders are 4-0 and holding a five-point ladder lead over the Blues.

Essentially it’s a knockout match for the Hurricanes, Holland said, if they’re to challenge for the round robin title. The Crusaders are on a 36-match unbeaten streak at home, too, with their last defeat in Christchurch a 35-10 hammering from the Hurricanes in their title year of 2016.

Morale is strong but Holland said they were working hard to stay level after losing their opening two matches.

“It’s definitely easier when you’re winning, and we’re getting better and better. That’s what we’re happy about.”

AT A GLANCE

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Wes Goosen, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara (captain), Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Scott Scrafton, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Fraser Armstrong. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Tevita Mafileo, Alex Fidow, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Vaea Fifita, Jamie Booth, Vince Aso, Chase Tiatia.