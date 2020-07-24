Adam Thomson goes from 'very sick looking man' to eyeing 100th Super Rugby match

Adam Thomson is in line to play his 100th Super Rugby match on Sunday.

Bedridden with a spinal infection in a Japanese hospital over the Christmas of 2017, Adam Thomson still had rugby dreams in the back of his head.

But even then, reaching 100 Super Rugby matches certainly wasn’t being dreamed of as a realistic option for this “very sick looking man”.

Wind the clock forward two and a half years, though, and what do you know, the 29-test former All Black, all 38 years of him, is set to reach the three-figure milestone when the Chiefs – his fourth Super team – face the Blues in Auckland on Sunday.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Adam Thomson can’t quite believe his impending milestone.

Thomson has again been named on the bench for a Chiefs side he was a shock call-up for in January, and who have been utilising the veteran loose forward as lock cover following their second-row injury crisis.

READ MORE:

* NZR unveil 'Stand As One' Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: Chiefs guilty of getting 'bored' against Highlanders

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: Blues licking their lips over Beauden Barrett's move to No 10



That came following a remarkable return to the game for Thomson last year – with the Utah Warriors in United States Major League Rugby, then with the Takapuna club in North Harbour, and Otago in the Mitre 10 Cup – after his massive medical ordeal.

While playing in Japan in late 2017, Thomson suffered from lumbar discitis – a painful infection of the spine – and it forced him into a 57-day stay in Tokyo’s Tsukuba Memorial hospital, and a huge physical and mental challenge.

“It was classic stuff from the movies, you see guys walking on the poles, and really basic weights, and wearing this big corset with strings on the back, it was pretty gruesome stuff,” Thomson reflected on Friday.

“I lost a lot of weight, down to 87kg [he’s currently 110kg] at my lowest, so I was a pretty sick looking man. It took a lot of rebuilding, and rugby was off the cards, obviously it was just about getting back to full health.

“But there was a little message in the back of my head kind of telling myself that this wasn’t going to be the end of my career, I was going to go on my own terms. I never expected to get back onto a Super Rugby field, but very grateful to be back playing rugby again.”

It’s been 14 years since Thomson debuted in Super Rugby, all the way back in 2006 for the Highlanders against the Sharks, at a stadium (Carisbrook) he quipped now wasn’t even there anymore.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Adam Thomson helps take down Liam Coltman during last weekend’s match against the Highlanders.

Leaving after the 2012 season, he headed to Japan and played for the Canon Eagles, before featuring back in Super Rugby but in Australia, with the Reds and Rebels. He then returned to the Eagles in 2016 before joining the NEC Green Rockets the following year, and going through his medical ordeal.

Thomson said his nomadic career was “no accident”, that he was happy with his career in New Zealand – which included the 2011 World Cup win – and it was almost an overseas experience for him.

Now back home, he noted every phone call had been a surprise during this return up the ranks in New Zealand, which he also revealed will have him playing for Waikato in this year’s Mitre 10 Cup.

“It’s pretty crazy. I let go of this dream a while ago, the 100 games, so to do it at this age and at a team like the Chiefs is pretty special, so I’m looking forward to it.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Adam Thomson in the action at Chiefs training on Friday.

“Every day for me is a bonus, this is a great environment to be in, and however I can contribute, whether that’s playing or off the field, that’s what I’ll do.”

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland indeed said Thomson had been “a great addition”, valuable in a variety of roles, and to notch his 100 would “fantastic”.

“He’s made a big contribution to us, particularly as an experienced senior player dealing with some of the youngsters,” Gatland said. “We’ve had him filling different roles and working at lock and calling [the lineouts].

“He’s been a great rugby player, not just for New Zealand rugby, but for world rugby, and we’ve been lucky enough to have him.”

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images Moving in to the unfamiliar position of lock, Adam Thomson has been valuable for the Chiefs’ squad.

While Thomson won’t get to go head to head with former All Blacks and Christchurch Boys’ High School team-mate Dan Carter, who has 18 days on him in the age department, he is expecting some banter from the Blues water boy.

“He’ll be barking from the sideline calling me an old bugger and that sort of stuff, nothing surprises me,” said Thomson, who also feels there’ll be more older players like him featuring in the future.

“I think the game’s changing. I’m from a different generation, fully professional all the way through, whereas the guys above me when I started came out of the amateur era.

“You’re starting to see older guys lasting a bit longer because of the professionalism, the way they look after themselves, recovery, nutrition and that kind of thing. So I think this game’s going to get a little bit older and older, you’ll probably see this younger generation go long as well.”

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Luke Crawford unveiling a new trophy especially made for Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Meanwhile, there are minimal changes to the lineup which capitulated to a 33-31 loss to the Highlanders.

Prop Aidan Ross is out with a calf strain so Reuben O’Neill is promoted to start at loosehead and Ollie Norris comes onto the bench, but aside from that the starting XV remains the same, with the only other tweak coming at reserve halfback, where Lisati Milo-Harris is selected over Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Gatland said it was “a bit of both” as to whether the lack of changes were a reflection of the team doing well in getting out to their 31-7 lead or whether it was a chance for them to atone for their woeful finish.

“They were really hurting from last week. They feel like they’ve let a few people down, and themselves down.”

AT A GLANCE

Super Rugby, Rd 7

Blues v Chiefs

Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, 3.35pm

Blues: Matt Duffie, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, TJ Faiane, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Blake Gibson, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Sione Mafileo, Josh Goodhue, Tony Lamborn, Sam Nock, Otere Black, Harry Plummer.

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Sean Wainui, Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Solomon Alaimalo, Kaleb Trask, Brad Weber, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane (c), Lachlan Boshier, Mitchell Brown, Tupou Vaa’i, Nepo Laulala, Bradley Slater, Reuben O’Neill. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, Ross Geldenhuys, Adam Thomson, Mitchell Karpik, Lisati Milo-Harris, Aaron Cruden, Quinn Tupaea.