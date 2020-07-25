Super Rugby: Chiefs hooker Bradley Slater following in famous father's footsteps

The Blues host the Chiefs in week 7 of Super Rugby Aotearoa in Auckland.

While last weekend’s Highlanders heartbreaker was one to forget for most of the Chiefs’ squad, Bradley Slater’s emotions are probably be closer to bittersweet.

The happy hooker left the park near the three-quarter-mark after bagging two lineout-drive tries – his first points for the franchise, in what was his busiest display at this level to date.

“I was honestly really stoked to get over the line,” the robust 1.86m, 110kg front-rower said. “But those driving maul tries are honestly massive team tries... I’m just the lucky one to end up with the ball at the end.”

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images In a struggling Chiefs side, Bradley Slater is staking his claim as the team’s top hooker.

Slater’s day was then soured as his side coughed up their big lead and lost after the siren. But in this sorry Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign, he is perhaps the only Chiefs player to have enhanced his reputation, having swiftly worked his way to the top of the franchise’s rake ranks, in this his first season as a contracted player.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby: Covid-19 will set terms for 2021 competition, not Kiwis or Aussies

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: Blues licking their lips over Beauden Barrett's move to No 10

* Adam Thomson goes from 'very sick looking man' to eyeing 100th Super Rugby match



The 21-year-old has footy splashed through his genes, being the son of former Taranaki loose forward Andy Slater, who, with All Black brother Gordon, both played for the Hurricanes.

Now, with Taranaki’s shift in alignment, it’s the Chiefs who Slater junior is stamping his mark with.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Luke Crawford unveiling a new trophy especially made for Super Rugby Aotearoa.

He got a taste of action last year, called in as cover, and playing two games off the bench. Then, with Liam Polwart retiring due to concussion, Slater earned a contract for 2020, and with Nathan Harris sidelined by injury, he has shot up the pecking order.

He’s now played 10 of the team’s 11 games this year, with five starts, including the last three, and is set for another against the Blues at Eden Park on Sunday, with his sharper lineout throwing seemingly edging him ahead of Samisoni Taukei'aho.

“It’s been pretty crazy, eh,” Slater said of his rapid elevation.

“Yeah it’s obviously nice to be in there and playing. The best thing for me at the moment is to be out there running around with the boys and just soaking up the minutes that I’m getting. It’s really helping me in terms of my confidence and I’m just really happy to be out there.

“I’ve had a couple of pre-seasons before, I’ve been in and around the system with the Chiefs for a while, so I sort of knew what was to be expected. Everyone’s just been really welcoming and it’s been really good just to come in and learn off everyone.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Bradley Slater clears from a ruck against the Crusaders in Christchurch, as Nepo Laulala – a huge influence – watches over him.

Having former hooker Warren Gatland as coach “has been awesome”, Harris has also been of good value while sidelined, though it’s the quietly-spoken Nepo Laulala who has been huge for Slater.

“Obviously he’s an All Black tighthead, and he knows what he wants, and what he can feel, so he’s been helping me out a heap too.

“He’s so passionate about scrums. He knows his stuff. And he demands excellence from everyone.

RNZ In Extra Time this week: World Rugby is proposing to ban trans-athletes from playing in the women's game but will NZ Rugby follow suit?

“So it’s been hard for me coming in, because obviously I’m just learning, I’m just at the start, and just trying to do as much as I can for him to help him as well. It’s been a slow start, the first few times scrumming with him hasn’t gone that well, but slowly as I start to play more and get more experience with him, it’s starting to come a bit better.”

There is, of course, another former player who has also been a big influence, who goes by the name of ‘Dad’.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Bradley Slater’s father, Andy, is a Taranaki rugby legend.

“Dad obviously loves footy,” said Slater, who is the oldest of three kids, and the only son.

“When I was growing up we used to take hours to dissect the games.

“Growing up it was just straight rugby, now we try not to talk about it too much. Dad’s coming into calving on the farm so there’s a lot of chat around that at the moment.”

The younger Slater moved north in 2017 to study a bachelor of business at The University of Waikato and is still “trying to keep up on the books” as he pursues his sporting love.

Through the junior ranks Slater made, and captained various regional age-group teams, but was also a very handy cricketer, opening the bowling for New Plymouth Boys’ High School and playing for the Taranaki under-17s.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Bradley Slater, pictured here playing for New Plymouth Boys’ High School in 2016, still loves his cricket.

“Cricket was massive for me because it used to be a good balance for summer,” he said.

“But rugby’s always been my favourite, it’s always been my number one.”

Slater progressed through the school’s 1st XV, made the New Zealand Secondary Schools team, the Chiefs Under-18s, and also the New Zealand Under-20s last year, only for a back injury to keep him out of the world cup.

Contracted at the Chiefs through next year, Slater is now looking to kick on with his promising start. Harris will return next year, but he sees that as “another great opportunity”, to have a hooker with All Blacks experience training alongside him.

“At the moment I’m just trying to soak up as much as I can.

“I’ve got to work hard, and I’ve got to keep it up.”

* The original version of this story reported Bradley Slater was the son of Gordon Slater, rather than Andy Slater. Stuff apologises for the error, and any upset caused.