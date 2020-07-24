Super Rugby: Jordie Barrett v Will Jordan and what it means for the All Blacks selection race

He won the duel of the gifted siblings and even inflicted an accidental battle wound on big brother.

Now Jordie Barrett, labelled the country’s best fullback by his Hurricanes coach and a “freak” by team-mate Ardie Savea, can twist All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s arm further on his toughest selection decision.

The two men wearing 15 - Barrett and Will Jordan - will be among the closest watched in Christchurch on Saturday when the Hurricanes seek to end the Crusaders’ 36-match unbeaten streak at home.

SKY SPORT The Crusaders' remarkable 36-game unbeaten home streak stretches back to the Hurricanes' visit in 2016.

“Jordie coming back is huge for them, and Will has been incredible for us… a hell of a matchup, two incredible athletes with the 15 jersey on,” said Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

Both were listed by Foster this month among five contenders for the black No 15 jersey, along with Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and the now-injured David Havili.

Last Saturday in Wellington, Jordie took the honours over his older brother who had a rollercoaster night - almost literally when sent flying by Ngani Laumape.

Jordie made his mark, too, with an accidental stray boot which opened up the cut on Beauden’s head that required swathes of tape.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Beauden Barrett of the Blues and Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes after the cliffhanger in Wellington.

Then there was the younger Barrett’s sideline conversion to clinch victory over the Blues - his second matchwinning goal of the year after the Chiefs in March.

Savea still marvels at his team-mate who made giant strides in 2020 either side of a post-lockdown dislocated shoulder.

“There’s something in the Barrett blood, mate, they’re great players and great men. Especially Jordie, he’s a freak. He can do things that none of the brothers can do,” Savea said.

“When he was lining up that last kick you’ve just got to trust him, and he pulled the trigger and clutched it.”

Jordan has all the attributes for a quality fullback on attack and defence and is blessed with more pace; Jordie has a physical presence, massive boot and uncanny knack of being in the right place. When he was absent they lost to the Blues and Crusaders, now with Barrett at 15 the Hurricanes are 3-0 in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Joe Allison/Getty-Images Will Jordan has been in scintillating form for the Crusaders in 2020 as he's taken his game to a new level.

As Foster told Newshub: "The fact is we've now got some fullbacks who are really putting their hands up as well, so we've got a lot more options in terms of fulfilling that double playmaker.”

Richie Mo’unga is the favourite to wear No 10 for the All Blacks, with main rival Beauden Barrett yet to play there this year despite it being his preferred position. Foster’s comments inferred the former World Rugby player of the year was no lock-in at 15, either.

If Jordie Barrett was to produce a monster game in Christchurch and maintain that form, it may mean the unthinkable and force his brother to the All Blacks bench, where the livewire McKenzie also puts a compelling case. And that probably means a longer wait for Jordan despite his superb season.

On a bone-chilling Christchurch winter night it won’t be easy for either fullback. Or the visitors who were the last team to win in Crusader-land in 2016 and suffered their sixth straight loss to the red team in Wellington in June - four of those at Orangetheory Stadium including the past two semifinals.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Another try to the Crusaders, via Will Jordan as his team-mates pile on.

Said Hurricanes coach Jason Holland: “We haven’t quite got over the line in the last few years but we’ve put them under massive pressure.

“We’ve had a couple of narrow losses and felt like we were in the hunt and lost in the last 10-15 minutes.”

After three straight wins, defeat will end the Hurricanes’ slim title hopes with the Crusaders in the box seat.

“It’s a knockout game for us, and they probably get a second chance if we knock them off. Over the last four weeks we’ve just ticked each one off and made sure we get better. That’s all we’re really thinking about,” said Holland.