NZR unveil 'Stand As One' Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has unveiled Tū Kōtahi Aotearoa, the trophy that will be presented to the winner of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa 2020.

Created by Otaki carver Bill Doyle, the trophy represents the coming together of the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders in the wake of the disruption and turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tū Kōtahi Aotearoa, which translates to Stand As One New Zealand, will be on display at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch for the Crusaders crunch match against the Hurricanes at 7.05pm on Saturday night.

It will be at Eden Park for the Blues v Chiefs match at 3.35pm on Sunday. With the Crusaders holding a five-point lead at the top of the table on 18 points, ahead of the Blues (13), the Hurricanes (12), and the Highlanders (10). Only the Chiefs (4) are mathematically out of contention.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy on display after its unveiling.

Carved out of totara, the Tū Kōtahi Aotearoa base represents an upturned waka. The traditional pounamu mere mounted on top signifies the strength and unity rugby has shown to create Super Rugby Aotearoa and bring the rugby community back together.

NZR Kaihautu Luke Crawford said the name of the trophy derived from a Māori whakaaro (thought) coined while the country was in lockdown.

“That thought spoke to Noho Tawhiti, which means to stay apart, but also Tū Kōtahi, which means do things together. As a country we needed to stay separated, but still be in this together to fight Covid-19.

“The bigger concept around it was the value rugby has had in providing a platform for the country to reunite post lock down … so that was the korero, Noho Tawhiti Tū Kōtahi.

“In the context of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa it’s fitting that we say ‘Tū Kōtahi Aotearoa’ or ‘Stand As One New Zealand’, which is what the five clubs, the fans and the rugby community are doing in 2020.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images NZ Rugby Maori Advisor Luke Crawford talks about the trophy.

Crawford said the trophy was intentionally rooted in humility (Whakaititanga), with the pounamu and accompanying taura (rope), repurposed from those normally presented to players for reaching 100 Super Rugby Caps.

“It has been a difficult time for many with job losses and economic impact, so it needed to be humble but still meaningful and authentic and also to serve as a maumaharatanga, or memory, of this time. 'Ahakoa he iti he pounamu’ – ‘It is humble but it is precious’.”

The trophy has a special rugby connection for Doyle, whose son Sam (Ngāti Raukawa) was an original member of the Hurricanes in 1996, played fullback for the Māori All Blacks against the 1993 British and Irish Lions and represented Manawatu and Wellington.

Sam Doyle is undergoing treatment for leukaemia.