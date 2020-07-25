Beauden Barrett hits out booing Hurricanes 'fans'

The Blues host the Chiefs in week 7 of Super Rugby Aotearoa in Auckland.

All Black Beauden Barrett has never liked booing at rugby, and has hit out at being targeted by it himself when he returned to Hurricanes territory last weekend.

Wearing a Blues jersey, Barrett was booed by Hurricane fans when he touched the ball, silencing them when he responded with a trademark solo try.

Still, it left a sour taste, given he played nine seasons for the Hurricanes and was part of their 2016 Super Rugby title win.

Barrett told Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave the experience made him question how much Hurricanes rugby fans appreciated his years playing there.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Beauden Barrett will make his first start of the season at No 10 for the Blues on Sunday against the Chiefs at Eden Park.

"It makes you wonder doesn't it? How much you can do for a franchise and then be received like that.

"I give them the benefit of the doubt, it could have been booing with a smile on their face at the same time; but I see it as booing nonetheless."

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ngani Laumape left Beauden Barrett for dead en route to the first try for the Hurricanes last Saturday night.

Barrett said he has felt uncomfortable when fans have greeted Australian rugby sides with boos.

"I think it's pretty poor to be fair, I've never been a fan of it... when we've had Australian teams play in New Zealand at recent times, whenever that's happened I just cringe.

"There's no place for that in rugby in New Zealand.”