Blues players isolate in Wellington hotel, awaiting coronavirus tests

The Blues players and staff don't know when they will be able to return to Auckland.

The Blues players have been put into a form of quarantine at a Wellington hotel while they await coronavirus tests.

Around the same time at the Blues completed their 31-16 Super Rugby Aotearoa win over the Hurricanes on Saturday night New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern was announcing that Auckland was going into an alert level 3 lockdown for seven days and the rest of the country was moving to level 2, due to the latest coronavirus outbreak.

While the news caught everyone on the hop, the Blues had made plans for such a scenario and CEO Andrew Hore said on Sunday that all of the players have been tested and been asked if they have been to any of the places of interest.

The results of tests are expected back on Monday.

“Our group has bunkered down in the Intercontinental,” Hore said.

“They were tested last week, but they’ll be tested again.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues CEO Andrew Hore says the team have agreed to go over and above what's required for safety reasons.

“They’ve all filled out a Google questionnaire on places of interest, whether they’d been there or their families have and they’ll all have health checks.

“Once that’s cleared, we’re look at out alternatives on where we’re going to base ourselves.

“We will remain out of Auckland once we’ve been cleared and at this stage, we’re hoping that it will be a facility in southern Waikato, one that we can have on our own.

“You can overkill it compared to the general population, but we’ll be taking precautions to keep ourselves in a bit of a bubble as much as possible.”

Because of the cautious approach from the Blues, the players will have to remain on one floor of the Wellington hotel the results come back on Monday, which will hopefully all be negative.

“There had been a protocol that had been worked out between the NZR and the franchises for this kind of scenario,” Hore said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Blues are looking for a new base where Leon MacDonald can coach the team.

“And it was always going to happen to the Blues when you’ve got 18 units in Auckland.

“We were probably far more heightened to it, to the point that the boys leave a packed bag in the team van.

“You come down here (Wellington) with your little backpack, because you’ve got your boots and your kit, but if we’re going to be kept out of Auckland for a couple of weeks, then we had the bag packed scenario.

“So we’d been on high alert with this sort of thing coming to fruition anyway and had been ready to go, so that we can still compete.”

The Blues have a bye next weekend and on Sunday March 14 are scheduled to play the Highlanders at Eden Park.

If Auckland spends a week in level 3, then a week in level 2, the city could be back at level 1 by the time of the game, but Hore says they have to work through multiple scenarios, including worst case ones.

“If Auckland stays in level 3 and the rest of the country is level 2, we’ll stay out, find a venue that we can play behind closed doors, because everyone has to play behind closed doors at level 2,” he said.

“If Auckland is at level 2 and the rest of the country is level 1, we’ll try to find a venue that we can play at, but you’ve got to be respectful of the other franchises.

“That said, there are parts of our region that aren’t in the Auckland boundaries, so we’ve got to exhaust all of those options.

“We’ve done that on a board, so now we’re working through what venues, what facilities an we stay at and those kind of things and start those conversations.”

While Hore is looking at places in South Waikato as a base, which takes in towns like Tokorua, Putāruru and Tirau, the Blues could also head north to Whangarei, which would mean they would still be able to remain inside their region.

“You could also potentially flip the match,” Hore said.

"So that we play away and they play at home. But how would the Highlanders feel about that?

“So there are a number of scenarios and what we’re working through today and tomorrow is analysing that.

“You’ve also got in the background the news coming on and updating you on whether these cases are spreading or not. So it’s a bit of a matrix on our board at the moment with the steps we have to go through.”