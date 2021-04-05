Super Rugby Aotearoa: Dane Coles calls for honesty in what's gone wrong at Hurricanes

Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles says there needs to be honesty from the players and coaches about why this year’s Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign has been disappointing.

The Hurricanes lost 27-17 to the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday night, for their fourth defeat in five games.

The TAB now have the Hurricanes at $46 to reach the Super Rugby Aotearoa final, as they would have to win their three remaining games and hope other results go their way to finish in the top two.

Coles said that when the team assembled on Tuesday they needed to be honest with each other about what was happening.

“That comes down to us as a group and individuals,” Coles told Stuff.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images It was another tough game for the Hurricanes against the Blues on Saturday night.

“There’s no point sulking, that’s not going to solve anything.

“If you’re honest about your game, honest about your preparation and honest with your feedback and use that as a way to get better and fix things, then you give yourself the best chance on the weekend.

“If you’re sluggish about it, whinge, then you’re not doing anything for yourself or the team.

“As the leaders and coaches we’ve got to drive that. We’ve got to meet it head on but do it in the right way, in an honest way, because honesty will be the best way forward for us.”

The Hurricanes won’t give up on trying to make the final and even if that becomes out of reach, they will be determined to finish the season on a high.

“There’s always belief, I always believe that we can win,” Coles said.

Brett Phibbs/photosport Blues wing Mark Telea scored one of his team's three tries on Saturday night.

“The important thing for us is learning from how we lost this game and then plan accordingly for the Crusaders and I will always back my team.”

It wasn’t really the case that the Blues were by far the better team at Eden Park and when the teams went into the sheds at halftime, the Hurricanes were probably feeling more optimistic, given they were only down 10-9 and were on the wrong end of a couple of tough refereeing decisions, which included the Blues being awarded a penalty try and Du’Plessis Kirifi and Ardie Savea both being sin binned.

“I thought we controlled that first half well, considering when you play 20 minutes of that with players in the sin bin,” Coles said.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Referee Brendon Pickerill made a couple of calls that the Hurricanes were not pleased with in the 27-17 loss to the Blues.

“You’ve got to restrict yourself a bit more and slow the game down, and I thought we did that really well.

“Obviously, we didn’t want to give away the yellow cards but I thought we adapted and adjusted to stay in the game, and then the big message for us in the second half was to play with tempo and speed the game up.

“But they got into the game a bit more than we did. Box kicked and carried hard.

“Once we got into their 22, we weren’t that clinical, we dropped a lot of ball and couldn’t put any pressure on them.

“So it was frustrating, we had our chances but couldn’t take them.”

There was an intriguing battle at scrum time, where both teams looked to be on top at different times of the game but Coles admitted it was tough to match the front row depth this Blues team has.

“It was a good old scrum battle,” he said.

“They’ve got some pretty experienced front rowers, I thought we got a bit of dominance but towards the end with big Nepo [Laulala] and Alex Hodgman coming on, they had that experience and closed out the game, got penalties and did that very well.”