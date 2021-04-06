Super Rugby Team of the Week: Highlanders No 9 Folau Fakatava is an All Black in waiting

Folau Fakatava gets an offload away against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

OPINION: Those questioning the wisdom of Folau Fakatava staying at the Highlanders until the end of 2023 might now be searching for the reverse gear.

Eyebrows were raised when Fakatava announced he would stay in Dunedin, given the presence of All Blacks No 9 Aaron Smith at the club.

But Fakatava has now started in two of the Highlanders' five games so far and has enjoyed plenty of time off the bench in the other three fixtures.

The Highlanders’ two wins have also coincided with Fakatava's starts, with the tough Tongan-born halfback's defence and running game setting up the contest nicely for Smith to come on and lift the tempo with his peerless passing skills.

It’s a one-two punch that the All Blacks will be watching with interest.

Fakatava slots in at halfback in Stuff's Team of the Week, a selection dominated by his team-mates after they thumped the Crusaders 33-12 on Friday.

15 Connor Garden-Bachop (Highlanders). Plays the game with so much energy and may now benefit from being left at fullback – his preferred position – to develop his game.

John Davidson/Photosport Scott Gregory wraps up Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku in Christchurch.

14 Scott Gregory (Highlanders). Carried the ball strongly all night and did a great job when he stepped into the midfield – probably his natural home – in the second half. Unbelievable tackle on Ethan Blackadder on his own try line.

13 Rieko Ioane (Blues). Set up No 14 Mark Telea for a crucial try in the corner with a lightning quick outside break and nice pass.

12 TJ Faiane (Blues). Picked up a try and narrowly edges out Thomas Umaga-Jensen on account of his slightly better defensive efficiency. The Blues seem better with Faiane at No 12.

11 Jona Nareki (Highlanders). It was hard to tell that he was coming back from a painful hip injury. So much purpose in everything he does and pegged back the Crusaders with his kicking game.

SKY SPORT Highlanders fullback Connor Garden-Bachop falls heavily after being tackled in the air by Crusaders No 15 Will Jordan.

10 Mitch Hunt (Highlanders). Was this the best No 10 performance of the season? Yes, Richie Mo’unga was smoother against the Blues but Hunt's performance against the Crusaders was no less influential.

9 Folau Fakatava (Highlanders). Won off a try-saving ruck penalty on his own goal-line and marshalled the attack cleverly. An All Black in waiting.

8 Hoskins Sotutu (Blues). The Blues’ forwards best ball carrier and accurate on defence. Perhaps hasn't hit the heights of last year but still good value.

7 Billy Harmon (Highlanders). Blues No 7 Dalton Papalii was strong again but Kazuki Himeno's arrival at the Highlanders seems to have freed up Harmon a bit to showcase his excellent footwork.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tom Robinson during the Blues’ win against the Hurricanes at Eden Park on Saturday.

6 Tom Robinson (Blues). When Stuff asked All Blacks trainer Nic Gill last year to name the ABs’ three fittest forwards, he threw in Robinson's name. No caps yet but clearly on the radar. A tossup with Shannon Frizell this week.

5 Pari Pari Parkinson (Highlanders). His cleanout work is top rate, often shunting multiple players out of the contact zone with his big frame and wingspan.

4 Bryn Evans (Highlanders). The 36-year-old is destroying the idea that players come back from Europe slow and unfit. Ultimate professional who went the full 80 minutes.

3 Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes). Blameless in a losing side. The big All Blacks tighthead was good at scrum time and busy around the paddock.

2 Ash Dixon (Highlanders). In the middle of a tremendous scrum effort against what was effectively the All Blacks’ tight five, and carried with customary grit.

1 Ethan de Groot (Highlanders). Tough young Southland prop did not take a step back against the Crusaders and is developing strongly under assistant coach Clarke Dermody.