Super Rugby: Highlanders declare Josh Ioane available for selection again

Josh Ioane after the Highlanders' loss to the Hurricanes in Dunedin in round five of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The Highlanders now have a deeper talent pool to select from when the in-form Chiefs come to Dunedin on Saturday.

Josh Ioane, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sio Tomkinson, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Sione Misiloi and Daniel Lienert-Brown were all declared “available for selection” by assistant coach Clarke Dermody on Tuesday after being stood down for disciplinary reasons last week.

“As Tony [Brown] said last week they have to earn their way back in," Dermody said.

“For them it's about earning the trust of the boys again.

“They're doing that. They've put their heads down and have started working and they are all available for selection.

“But it's up to the coaches and leaders to see if they have earnt that spot.”

Their availability comes at a crucial time after Dermody revealed that standout midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen would miss the rest of the season with a broken arm, while All Black in waiting Folau Fakatava needs a scan on a swollen knee issue and is in doubt for the Chiefs game.

“Folau is getting a scan on his knee and we're hoping that it will be all-clear and he will be available," Dermody said.

“It's just one of those things, it's a bit swollen.

“He adds a different dynamic to the team. Him and Aaron [Smith] were a big part of that win at the weekend, just two different styles.

"We'll give him everything he needs."

The Highlanders’ 33-12 win against the Crusaders on Friday will result in calls for Brown to stick with the same 23-man squad, but it must also be acknowledged that they finished that game in a depleted state, with Scott Gregory moving into the midfield and debutant Caleb Makene finishing the game in the back three.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Thomas Umaga-Jensen broke a bone in his arm against the Crusaders, while Folau Fakatava has a swollen knee and is doubt for the Chiefs game on Saturday.

With that in mind a fired-up Ioane, Tomkinson and Mikaele-Tu'u could all bring something to the table against the Chiefs.

Umaga-Jensen's injury is another blow for a young midfielder who has had a rough run of injuries, and Clarke said they had added Otago midfielder Josh Timu to the squad as a replacement player.

“He's got a break in his arm so he's out for the season,” Dermody said.

"We're so gutted for Thomas. He worked so hard to get back because he's a big man and he got himself in awesome condition.

“The time frame is very similar to Daniel Lienert-Brown, so we're looking at three months.

"He's only a young fella and he's had some big setbacks with injuries, but we've seen how talented he is.

“The nature of the injuries, they are contact injuries, it's just unlucky. He plays the game pretty hard but we don’t want to change that.”

Off-season recruit Solomon Alaimalo, meanwhile, remains unavailable for selection.

“He's dealing with some personal issues, he's outside of the team at the moment,” Dermody said.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Highlanders have added Otago midfielder Josh Timu to their squad to replace Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

“But when he's ready to come back we'll embrace him and bring him back in.

“It's something he's dealing with and the team is respecting that, and when he's ready we'll bring him back in.”

In better selection news, outside back Sam Gilbert is nearing a return after suffering an ACL injury against the Blues last year.

“He's progressing really well," Dermody said. “He's down to play club footy this week. Obviously it's been a long time out but I think it's 20-30 minutes for him this week.

“He’ll start returning into the fray.”