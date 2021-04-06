Super Rugby: Lachlan Boshier back at just the right time for Chiefs

Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane is out of rugby for four to six months with a pectoral injury.

Lachlan Boshier’s return couldn’t have come at a better time for the Chiefs, as they look to navigate life without co-captain Sam Cane.

After last week’s huge injury blow to the All Blacks skipper, the Chiefs faced the prospect of a big issue at openside flanker, with their two other genuine No 7s in the squad – Boshier (foot) and Mitchell Karpik (neck) – also in the casualty ward.

However, assistant coach Neil Barnes was able to report at training on Tuesday that both those players have sufficiently recovered to be in consideration for the big showdown against the hot Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday night.

Teaukura Moetaua/Getty Images Lachlan Boshier is set to get back on the field for the Chiefs this weekend.

Boshier, who was outstanding in 2020 and very unlucky not to earn test selection, hasn’t played since picking up his injury pre-season, and looks likely to come off the bench in his return at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby: Highlanders declare Josh Ioane available for selection again

* Super Rugby power rankings: Hurricanes see yellow as season goes on life support

* NZ Rugby in talks with French company Altrad to be All Blacks' new jersey sponsor



Barnes wouldn’t reveal which way the Chiefs were leaning in terms of their loose forward makeup, but said there had been plenty of discussion between the coaches about whether the injury returnees were up for starting gigs, or would be better suited injected from the reserves.

And indeed it looks like in-form two-test All Black Luke Jacobson may well be the one to take the No 7 jersey. The 23-year-old has started every game so far this season at No 8, but has plenty of experience right across the back row, and has been brilliant over the ball in some massive moments already this year.

“When you pick a squad, you want people that can shift into other positions,” Barnes said. “So, we’ve got what we think is the best option for this week starting. So you’ll have to wait and see [on Thursday] who that is.

“It hurts not having Sam with us, he’s one of the best in the world. But we’ve got some pretty capable boys to fill his shoes.”

STUFF Stuff is counting down the 50 most influential players in world rugby. Here are those ranked 50-41.

After one outing back from a knee injury, Pita Gus Sowakula would again be on the bench, Barnes indicated, while it looks like Boshier’s younger brother, Kaylum, is set for a second game, and a first start, probably at the back of the scrum, with Mitchell Brown remaining at blindside.

Cane is set for surgery on his torn pectoral tendon on Friday, and was a helping hand at Tuesday’s training, now effectively giving the Chiefs a new forwards coach, too

“He can have my job if he wants it, he’ll have to take a drop in pay,” quipped Barnes, who said the skipper, despite his injury setback, was still going to play a big part in the team.

“He’s still one of our leaders, he’s got a great eye in the game, he’s an inspiration to us all. So he’ll still chip away and contribute to whatever happens in this season.”

The Chiefs were still to decide whether the other co-captain, Brad Weber, would now be given full charge of the side, or whether another co-skipper would be appointed. Jacobson, the Waikato captain, would again be a huge contender.

“That’s not something we’ve decided on right at the moment, but we’re considering options with some of the other boys and seeing how comfortable they are in that area,” Barnes said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Chiefs assistant coach Neil Barnes is confident his side have the resources to deal with Sam Cane’s absence.

On the back of their bye week, there has also been plenty more good news for the Chiefs in their injury department, with prop Sione Mafileo (back), locks Tupou Vaa’i (concussion) and Josh Lord (shoulder), and outside backs Bailyn Sullivan (concussion), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring) and Jonah Lowe (sickness) all also now back on deck.

Having notched back-to-back wins over the Hurricanes and Blues, Barnes felt the team had “earnt a little bit of respect”, but that they were “still way way off the finished product”, and would have to be right on task against a Highlanders side fresh off their upset of the Crusaders.

“They’ll be a bloody bigger task for us to get over now, because they’ll be highly confident and I presume wanting to repeat the dosage to us. So it should be a good battle.”