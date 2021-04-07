Super Rugby: Connor Garden-Bachop reveals free licence at Tony Brown's robot-free Highlanders

Highlanders assistant coach Clarke Dermody says six disciplined players must earn back the trust of their team-mates.

Connor Garden-Bachop is Highlander No 300 and his father, Stephen, was Highlander No 1.

It’s a remarkable link between father and son but it’s not the only reason that Garden-Bachop is relishing his breakout season with the Highlanders.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Connor Garden-Bachop scores the Highlanders’ final try against the Crusaders on Friday.

The 21-year-old has been given complete, no-strings-attached freedom by coach Tony Brown to play what he sees, and it's more than Garden-Bachop had even hoped for.

“Before my first game, I asked him,” Garden-Bachop said. “I said, ‘How much free licence do I have to attack and do what I want?’ and before I had even finished the question he said, ‘Free’.

“He backs us 100 per cent just to pull the trigger, and that's one of my favourite things about playing for this team and playing for Tony.”

That first game was the preseason game against the Crusaders in Temuka, where Garden-Bachop was a standout, and he hasn’t looked back since.

At both fullback and No 14, Garden-Bachop has one of the best 'newcomers’ in Super Rugby Aotearoa after last year was wiped out due to a back injury.

The exchange also points to Brown's freewheeling rugby philosophy, something that was picked up by coaching legend Wayne Smith.

Criticising the heavy use of pod systems in New Zealand rugby as a ‘bit robotic’, Smith singled out the Highlanders as a team he loved to watch, as their players were constantly trying to keep the ball alive.

It's a system that suits Garden-Bachop down to the ground, especially when he can inject himself into the play from fullback and cause havoc with his acceleration and footwork.

Highlanders fans can look forward to seeing a bit more of Garden-Bachop. His current contract runs until the end of 2022 and although Wellington will always be home, he has found a new family at the Highlanders.

But the road to Super Rugby Aotearoa hasn't been easy.

Chris Henry/818 Wayne Smith, pictured here with super agent Warren Alcock, is a fan of the Highlanders’ style.

“I've been injury-plagued. I had back surgery two Christmases ago now,” he said of the bulging disk issue that was causing him nerve pain down his legs.

“I rehabbed it and got ready to go but in the second round of Mitre 10 I dislocated my elbow, so I was out for that as well.

“Then I was finally ready to go for preaseason and I've been managing to hang in there.”

Despite those setbacks, Garden-Bachop's pace is still there.

He was very competitive in a foot race against the quicksilver Will Jordan during the 33-12 against the Crusaders on Friday, and Garden-Bachop confirmed he was “one of the quickest” at the Highlanders.

Unsurprisingly, Garden-Bachop is also pleased with his own form (“It's probably exceeded my expectations”) and provided an insight into the deep levels of satisfaction and confidence that was surging through the Highlanders in the last 10 minutes in Christchurch on Friday.

“With a team like the Crusaders you can’t ever give them a sniff,” he said. “You can't take your foot off the throttle.

“...but when it got to that stage we were pretty confident we were going to win the game.

“It was a cool feeling. We came in real tight, got around each other and said, ‘Let's just enjoy the next 10 minutes and close this game out’.”

The Highlanders have the option of restoring Josh Ioane to the No 15 jersey against the Chiefs on Saturday, with Garden-Bachop moving to No 14. It's a tricky selection call for Brown.

One thing is for certain though. With the emergence of Garden-Bachop, the loss of Highlanders great Ben Smith in 2019 no longer seems quite so damaging.