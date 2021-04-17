Super Rugby: Brad Weber admits hate still exists between Chiefs and Crusaders

Chiefs captain Brad Weber says there is still hate between his team and the Crusaders.

Chiefs captain Brad Weber has lit the fuse for some fireworks in Hamilton on Saturday night, admitting there is still hate that exists between his side and the Crusaders.

An already fascinating Super Rugby Aotearoa matchup at FMG Stadium Waikato just got that bit tastier, with confirmation that the bad blood built over the past decade has far from evaporated.

Under Dave Rennie’s watch, the Chiefs took it upon themselves to stand up to the perennial heavyweights, happy to provoke with some off-the-ball niggle and verbal digs, in what were some titanic clashes.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Former Chiefs coach Dave Rennie was the one who got the Chiefs to stand up to the Crusaders.

Rennie was happy to acknowledge the hate ahead of his final game in charge – the 2017 semifinal defeat in Christchurch – before heading to Glasgow, while last year Crusaders prop Joe Moody said he had “a bit of a chip on my shoulder’’ when it came to the Chiefs.

On Friday it was Weber’s turn. And the feisty halfback wasn’t about to pour cold water on the simmering tension when asked if the hate was still present.

“Yeah, I’d say so,” he said.

“To be fair, it’s probably the rest of the country versus Canterbury, isn’t it? You want to beat the best, and they have been the best over the years.

“I think the knot in the stomach’s a little bit stronger. Renns really built the hard edge and the niggle and encouraged that, and it’s sort of flowed through. There’s not many of us left from when Renns was here, but we certainly try to bring a bit of that where we can with the young fellas.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Brad Weber clings onto Richie Mo'unga during the teams’ clash in Christchurch last month.

“So we're bloody keen to get stuck in, to be honest. I think the lads were pretty keen to play the game yesterday, they were fizzed up at training.”

Weber said the “contrasting styles, contrasting environments” of the two sides also “clash a little bit”.

Asked what he meant by that description, the seven-test All Black said:

“They’re incredibly structured, they’re good at what they do set-piece-wise, they play pretty low-percentage footy, whereas we like to throw the ball around, have a bit of razzle dazzle.”

That ever-formidable Crusaders set-piece, however, has shown up a few chinks in the armour in the last couple of weeks, and the table-toppers come to Hamilton with a pack minus Moody (injury), Sam Whitelock and Cullen Grace (both rested), while Codie Taylor will play from the bench.

Weber said the four-time defending champs could have put anyone on the park this week, though, and the Chiefs’ focus would have still been on themselves.

When the teams last met, in round three, in Christchurch, the visitors started well, before being outgunned 39-17, and Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan this week said while they “were well aware of some of the circumstances that were out of our control that contributed to that” (the Brad Weber yellow card, penalty try call), he labelled elements of that performance “embarrassing”.

Since their scrum got blown away that night, the Chiefs have immediately rectified it, and after three successive last-gasp wins they have themselves right back in the hunt for a spot in the final, with potentially two victories from their last three games to be enough.

The Chiefs haven’t won four games in a row since the start of the 2018 season, while they haven’t won four successive local derbies since across the 2014-15 campaigns. The Crusaders, meanwhile, have lost just two of their past 13 away games, but both were against the Chiefs.

“We know we’ve got the ability to win games now, sometimes win them ugly, and I guess that breeds a bit of confidence and a bit of calm,” said Weber, who will be going toe to toe with a familiar foe in one-test All Black Mitchell Drummond, who will be celebrating his 100th Crusaders appearance.

“I’ve had plenty of good nights out with him, with a few beers as well, so I know he’s a top lad,” Weber said.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders halfback Mitchell Drummond will play his 100th match for the Crusaders in his team’s clash with the Chiefs.

“He works bloody hard, he’s had his fair share of setbacks and he’s come back pretty well. He's an incredibly smart halfback, and one I always enjoy having a battle against. Obviously his skillset’s very high, but his game management’s pretty good too, it’s perfect behind the Crusaders’ pack, he just complements them really well.

“I’m really happy for him, but pretty keen to spoil the party this week.”

Of course. It’s a Chiefs v Crusaders clash, after all.

AT A GLANCE

Super Rugby Aotearoa, Rd 8

Chiefs v Crusaders

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Saturday, 7.05pm

Chiefs: Chase Tiatia, Jonah Lowe, Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (c), Luke Jacobson, Lachlan Boshier, Mitchell Brown, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Angus Ta’avao, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Nathan Harris, Ollie Norris, Sione Mafileo, Pita Gus Sowakula, Kaylum Boshier, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Bryn Gatland, Sean Wainui.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Leicester Fainga’anuku, David Havili, George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Sanders, Scott Barrett (c), Quinten Strange, Mitchell Dunshea, Michael Alaalatoa, Brodie McAlister, George Bower. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Isileli Tu’ungafasi, Oli Jager, Luke Romano, Sione Havili Talitui, Bryn Hall, Dallas McLeod, Manasa Mataele.

Referee: Mike Fraser