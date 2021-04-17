Super Rugby: Australian support for Moana Pasifika and Fiji is not guaranteed

Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua will join Australia and NZ's teams in a new tournament.

Rugby Australia will not simply rubber stamp the inclusion of Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua if it deems the bids unsuitable or contrary to Australian interests, Stuff understands, while they ultimately see a Super Rugby ‘commission’ as the appropriate body to govern the trans-Tasman/Pacific competition.

The inclusion of Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua franchises took another step forward this week when New Zealand Rugby announced they had been granted “conditional licences” for entry.

The announcement was welcomed by the Pasifika rugby community, but NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson sounded a note of caution and pointed out the need for Australian support.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Josh Ioane played for Moana Pasifika during their match against the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton in December.

“We just need further development of the business plan, looking at things like finalising investors and corporate structure that sits behind the teams, and we need to work with Rugby Australia on not only getting comfort with the teams, but the competition as well,” Robinson said.

“We’re in regular dialogue with Australia and it’s progressing quite well.”

Stuff has been told that Robinson’s sober tone was justified, with Rugby Australia also prepared to delay the entry of the new teams until 2023 if they feel the process has been rushed or would compromise the launch of the new competition in 2022.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson says dialogue with Australia is ‘progressing quite well’.

The absence of Rugby Australia from the announcement on Wednesday cemented the fact that Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua’s inclusion has been driven by NZ Rugby, which set the criteria for the franchises.

However, they still need Australian sign-off. Rugby Australia’s strong oversight role was borne out of the robust discussions last year following NZ Rugby's original plan for an eight or 10-team competition that would have seen at least one Australian team axed.

NZ Rugby modified that format to accommodate five Australian teams, but in Australian minds the charged talks reinforced that a Super Rugby commission was needed to govern the new tournament.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Rugby Australia CO Andy Marinos was in charge of Sanzaar when it knocked back Fiji's Super Rugby bid in 2018.

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos released a measured statement on Wednesday following the granting of the conditional licences.

"We look forward to continuing our engagement with NZR on this process as we plan towards 2022," he said.

"Once further conditions around the licences have been met, we look forward to formalising the composition of the teams in what will hopefully prove a new dawn for rugby in the region."

In his previous role as head of Sanzaar, Marinos was known to be critical of Super Rugby’s expansion to 18 teams – a decision that happened before he took over.

He was also running Sanzaar when it rejected Fiji’s previous bid to join Super Rugby in 2018. Sanzaar's reasons for knocking back Fiji three years ago are not clear, but Stuff has been told that Fiji’s bid at that time was polished but not without question marks.

In August last year, Marinos also told Stuff that he thought Super Rugby had lost its way, in part because it had become too big.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Frank Lomani of the Fijian Drua celebrates at the final whistle after winning the NRC Grand Final match between Fijian Drua and Queensland Country in Fiji in October 2018.

“First of all, it does remain a critical element of the player development and high-performance pathways, and it is inextricably linked to the success of the national teams,” Marinos told Stuff in an honest interview.

“But I guess my view on this is that I think over time we have tended to try and make Super Rugby the solution for domestic rugby in our markets, as opposed as to what it was initially set out to be.

“That was to provide a blockbuster top-end, very quick, short and impactful competition structure, that complemented the domestic structure in each of the countries, not took over the domestic structures.”

Stuff understands that Rugby Australia has been supplied with the new franchises’ business cases, and is now playing a waiting game to see if they can raise the necessary financial support before the June 30 deadline.

If they satisfy all the conditions laid down by NZ Rugby it would make it hard for Rugby Australia to block entry for Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua, but the Australians still appear determined to cast a critical eye over the bids with rugby undergoing a revival, but still delicate, across the ditch.