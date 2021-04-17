Super Rugby: Tony Brown says Highlanders can sweep Aussie teams in trans-Tasman comp

Highlanders win out against the Blues, who pick up a red card late on.

One week after giving his own side a kick up the bum for their “soft moments” against the Chiefs, Tony Brown was a happier man following the Highlanders’ 35-29 win against the Blues in Dunedin on Friday.

The Highlanders coach liked a lot of what he saw, from an outstanding loose forward effort to the Mitch Hunt-Josh Ioane partnership at No 10-No 15.

Now, he wants his up-and-down Highlanders to truly believe they are capable of winning titles, starting with the trans-Tasman competition that is set to start in mid-May.

“Around our team, for me it’s around belief,” Brown said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys and we’ve only got two All Blacks [Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell].

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby: Australian support for Moana Pasifika and Fiji is not guaranteed

* Super Rugby: Brilliant Aaron Smith inspires depleted Highlanders to stun 14-man Blues

* Super Rugby: Leon MacDonald makes no excuses for Blues after Highlanders loss

* Super Rugby: Brad Weber admits hate still exists between Chiefs and Crusaders

* Tokyo Olympics: Black Fern Selica Winiata selected as referee for sevens tournament

* NRL: Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson confirms interest in All Black TJ Perenara

* TJ Perenara set to be offered $140,000 deal by Sydney Roosters for latter part of NRL season



“But if we actually believe we are as good as anyone else, we can beat everyone.

“I’ve said that from the start. We just need out guys really believing they are as good as everyone else in this competition.

“Whatever happens around the playoff, around the Aotearoa comp, will happen, but going forward into the Australian leg, I think we can win all those games.

“If our guys believe they are good enough to do it, we’ll beat every team in that competition.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Having beaten the Crusaders and Blues, Tony Brown believes the Highlanders can beat all the Australian sides.

The Highlanders now have a bye before wrapping up their Super Rugby Aptearoa campaign with a trip to face the Hurricanes in the final round.

They are still a mathematical chance of making the final, but Brown’s words suggest they are already keeping an eye on the rugby being played across the ditch, with Brad Thorn’s high-flying Reds scheduled to come to Dunedin for the opening game of the crossover competition on May 14.

The trans-Tasman contests will be something of a leap into the unknown after two editions of Super Rugby Aotearoa, but you can be certain that Scott Gregory will be an important figure for the Highlanders.

The 22-year-old Northland product had a rough outing at fullback against the Blues in Auckland last year, but Brown clearly has a soft spot for him.

“He’s a tough kid," Brown said. “He’s had a tough time in the Highlanders jersey over the last 12 months but he is one of our stars this year.

“You talk about Connor [Garden-Bachop] but I think you can put Scott in the same bracket around the influence he is having on our team.

“He’s going to hopefully be a star for the Highlanders going forward. He’s a bit like Richard Buckman, and I think you saw that tonight. A tough guy who won’t come off.”

At 14 years his senior, lock Bryn Evans is at a very different point in his career than Gregory.

However, the former All Black is playing with a spring in his step and his set-piece nous was crucial in the win against the Blues.

Brown said Evans had probably exceeded his expectations this year and he is keen to get him back to Dunedin in 2022.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Scott Gregory has been one of the Highlanders’ best players since getting an opportunity against the Crusaders.

“I think he’s loving being back in New Zealand rugby,” Brown said. “He’s a rugby man and he’s really smart around the game.

“He’s loving being in our team environment and he’s loving beng on the field again. If he’s available again next year I’d 100 per cent sign him.”

In a strong all-round Highlanders performance innovation was again evident in first-phase attack, as wing Ngantungane Punivai finished a clever lineout move that involved Ash Dixon as a decoy runner and some nice deception from Smith.

However, while many observers saw it as a classic Tony Brown production, the coach himself said the credit belonged elsewhere.

“Clarke Dermody and Riki Flutey have done an amazing job around creating attacking moves that we can score from first phase,” Brown said.

“It makes you proud. You put all this work into training moves and into your week, and when we are scoring points from it, it makes it all worthwhile.”