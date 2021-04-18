Super Rugby: How 'immense' Highlander Shannon Frizell is making his All Blacks case

Highlanders win out against the Blues, who pick up a red card late on.

Highlanders co-captain Ash Dixon has hailed Shannon Frizell’s meticulous weekly buildup to games as the key ingredient behind his outstanding form this season as the conversation around All Blacks selection starts to get serious.

“I think it’s his prep,” Dixon said after the Highlanders beat the Blues on Friday. “He prepares like no other.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Shannon Frizell has consistently been the Highlanders’ best forward in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

“Week in week out he still does the same amount of preparation as guys who have been here a long time.

“And I think he’s getting better. I think he understands what he needs in his week and what his routine looks like, where I guess some of our other boys haven’t quite got there yet, they are fiddling and tinkering, and we can get a bit of a mixed performance out of them.

“But that guy knows his game in and out and he’s sticking with it.”

Dixon has an All Blacks case himself – Clayton McMillan and Aaron Mauger have both told Stuff the Māori All Blacks captain was a touch unlucky not to be selected last year – but the loose forward area is a natural talking point because it is so competitive.

Akira Ioane can probably be considered the incumbent at No 6, but Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Tom Robinson, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder and perhaps even Dalton Papalii could be considered as options.

Frizell’s numbers are impressive as anyone's. Even before Friday’s win against the Blues, he was carrying the ball more often than any other player in Super Rugby Aotearoa, while he was in the top 10 category for offloads and lineout wins.

The 27-year-old, who recently re-signed with the Highlanders until 2023, also smacked Blues replacement Harry Plummer with a great spot tackle at Forsyth Barr Stadium to force a crucial penalty with 15 minutes to go on Friday.

“He’s taken it to a new level, hasn’t he?” Dixon said.

“I thought tonight he was immense. He was defensively sound, he carries the ball hard and his work rate is phenomenal.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Ash Dixon charges at the Blues defence at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.

“He was playing three All Blacks loosies [Ioane, Papalii and Hoskins Sotutu] and he stood up really well.

“For us he’s been massive. With Liam [Squire] sidelined someone had to step up and play some minutes and he’s been our go-to. We hope he continues and keeps preparing as well as he does.”

Frizell started the All Blacks’ season in 2020 in the No 6 jersey but perhaps didn't take his opportunities as well as he would have liked.

But the quiet Tongan-born loose forward, who has English as a second language, has always been regarded at the Highlanders as someone who would continue to improve each year and the team's leaders are delighted with his progress.

“He’s not a guy who is going to stand up and speak, he just wants to get on with it,” Dixon said.

“He uses his actions. You don't have to get up there and speak you can just train really well and do what you are doing on the field and the boys will follow that.

“We’ve got a good Tongan influence in our side with Folau [Fakatava] as well. Those two are pretty competitive with each other and great mates.

“They keep each other on their toes, so it’s pretty good for us.”