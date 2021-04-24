Super Rugby: Crusaders or Blues? Chiefs now face dilemma over who to cheer for

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan will look to rest several players if the chance allows next weekend.

Crusaders or Blues? Who do the Chiefs choose?

Having done their bit with their win over the Hurricanes in Hamilton on Friday night, the Chiefs will now put their feet up on Anzac Day and park themselves in front of TVs to watch with plenty of interest what plays out at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

A ridiculous thought just a month or so back when on their record-equalling 11-game losing streak, the Chiefs, thanks to five wins on the trot, are now on the cusp of booking their place in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final.

And oh the luxuries they all of a sudden now have. Root for the top of the table Crusaders to ensure their spot in the decider is safe with a week to spare, or hope the Blues can get up to keep alive a chance that the final could be played in Hamilton?

READ MORE:

* We pick our All Blacks teams as Super Rugby Aotearoa approaches climax

* Super Rugby: 'Give him the keys to the city' - Chiefs hail matchwinner Damian McKenzie... again

* Super Rugby: Damian McKenzie does it again as Chiefs sneak past Hurricanes



Sitting in second place on 20 points, the Chiefs will be assured of heading to Christchurch for the May 8 final if the Blues fail to pick up any competition points on Sunday.

However, with the Crusaders having a bye next weekend, a loss for the defending champs would open the door for the Chiefs to finish as top qualifiers, should they beat the Blues at Eden Park in the final game of the regular season next Saturday.

“It’s an interesting one,” Chiefs captain Brad Weber conceded when asked if he’d be supporting the red and blacks on Sunday.

“A little bit of me is like ‘yep’ so we can wrap it up, but then a little bit is like ‘come on the Blues’ so we can get a home final.”

For coach Clayton McMillan, though, while home advantage for a decider would be the ultimate, ensuring they were in it to win it had to be the first priority. And if that came to be, it will also provide the Chiefs with a golden opportunity to rest some cattle in a dead-rubber Battle of the Bombays.

“Oh, look, we cheer on the Crusaders because it probably makes our life a little bit easier,” he said.

“If we get the opportunity to know that we’re in a final then it might force our thinking around some selections.

Phil Walter/Getty Images With five wins in a row, the Chiefs have one foot in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final.

“But I wouldn’t put it past the Blues, they’re a quality side and they’ll be desperate, and we saw out there tonight [at FMG Stadium Waikato on Friday] what that can bring to a team.

“I’ll just be an interested spectator and I’ll get to work figuring out how we’re going to win the next game.”

Whatever the case, the Chiefs at least have an eight-day turnaround in which to utilise ahead of a fourth typically brutal Kiwi derby in as many weekends.

“There’s certainly a few banged-up bodies,” Weber said. “I know I’m feeling it every Monday, and it’s harder to get out of bed.”

Having had just a six-day gap going into the Hurricanes, McMillan felt that played a big part in their slow start to the game.

“We had a different week, it was a six-day turnaround, we hadn’t had one of those all season, and when you have them you inevitably do less in your training week.

“So I thought the boys were fresh, but did we have the same edge about us? I wasn’t sure leading into the game, and my gut feel was probably proved right in the first 10 minutes where we really didn’t fire a shot and conceded a really basic try.”

But, on the back of what continues to be a resurgent scrum, and of course the matchwinning play yet again from star man Damian McKenzie, the Chiefs ended up on the right side of the equation, for a third week in a row scoring exactly 26 points and being outscored three tries to two.

The only other time they have won five Kiwi derbies in a row was in both 2012 and 2013 – those of course the two years they won titles.

“We had, obviously, a horrid run last year, and this year it’s all going our way,” McMillan said.

“But I’m loath to say that it’s luck, because I reckon we’ve created the opportunities to win games. When we actually get it right and we play quality for 80 minutes, I think we could beat any team.”